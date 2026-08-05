August 05, 2026 9:14 PM हिंदी

Hanu Raghavapudi pens note of gratitude as Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Sita Ramam' completes 4 years

Hanu Raghavapudi pens note of gratitude as Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Sita Ramam' completes 4 years (Photo: Vyjayanthi Movies/Instagram)

Chennai, Aug 5 (IANS) Hanu Raghavapudi, who directed the critically acclaimed romantic superhit film 'Sita Ramam', featuring actors Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, on Wednesday penned a note of gratitude to the film's unit and to audiences on the occasion of the film completing four years.

Taking to his Instagram page, Hanu Raghavapudi wrote,"Four years. Forever in our hearts" and shared a hand written page of gratitude.

The letter he shared read, "Four Years of Sita Ramam... A letter that never stopped reaching hearts! Four years ago, we sent a letter into the world. Today, it still finds new hearts."

He further went on to add, "To my wonderful cast... Dulquer Salmaan garu, thank you for carrying Ram's kindness and dignity so beautifully. Mrunal Thakur ji, thank you for giving Sita a timeless soul. To Rashmika Mandanna garu, thank you for bringing Afreen to life with so much heart. To Sumanth garu, thank you for bringing strength, wisdom, and quiet emotion to Brigadier Vishnu Sharma."

The director next thanked his producers, without whose contribution and support the celebration wouldn't have been as memorable.

He wrote, "To my producers Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt...Special thanks to Swapna, Without your contribution and unwavering support, this celebration wouldn't have been as memorable. Thank you for everything."

Hanu Raghavapudi then thanked his favourite music director Vishal Chandrasekhar, saying, "To my dear friend Vishal Chandrasekhar... Your melodies became memories." He went on to thank every person associated with the film saying, "To every department, every technician, every crew member who stood behind this film...This celebration belongs to you as much as it belongs to anyone."

He finally ended the note by thanking the audience. He wrote,"And to every audience member who still smiles, tears up, recommends, revisits, and celebrates Sita Ramam... You turned a film into an everlasting feeling. Your love is the greatest gift this journey could ever receive. With all my love, Hanu Raghavapudi."

--IANS

mkr/

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