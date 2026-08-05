August 05, 2026 9:13 PM हिंदी

FS Misri calls on Lankan PM, discusses ways to deepen collaboration in priority areas

FS Misri calls on Lankan PM, discusses ways to deepen collaboration in priority areas

Colombo, Aug 5 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya in Colombo on Wednesday and held discussions on deepening cooperation between the two nations in priority areas.

India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, and other officials were also present during the meeting.

Following the meeting, the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka stated, "Foreign Secretary Shri. Vikram Misri called on Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Hon'ble Harini Amarasuriya in Colombo. They reaffirmed the strong, people-centric foundation of the close India-Sri Lanka ties. Recalling their recent interactions, they also discussed avenues for further collaboration between the two countries in priority areas."

Misri also met Sri Lanka's Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa in Colombo and discussed strengthening partnership between two nations across diverse sectors like technology, trade, investment, development, and people-to-people ties

"During his ongoing visit to Colombo, Foreign Secretary Shri. Vikram Misri met the Leader of Opposition Hon'ble Sajith Premadasa and discussed key regional developments and further deepening of the close India-Sri Lanka partnership across diverse domains such as trade, investment, technology, development, and people-to-people ties," the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka posted on X.

The Indian Foreign Secretary held a meeting with leaders of Tamil political parties from Northern and Eastern Provinces, reaffirming India's commitment for the well-being of Lankan Tamil community.

"During his visit to Colombo, Foreign Secretary Shri. Vikram Misri held talks with leaders of Tamil political parties from Northern and Eastern Provinces, where he reaffirmed India’s continued commitment for the well-being of Sri Lankan Tamil community. Discussions focused on issues related to devolution and key political developments," the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka stated.

During his visit to Colombo, Misri also met leaders of Indian-Origin Tamil (IOT) political parties in Sri Lanka.

"Discussions focused on issues pertaining to development of the IOT community and various India's initiatives, including those announced during visits of H.E. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2025, H.E. Vice President in April 2026, and projects under India’s USD 450 mn reconstruction package following Cyclone Ditwah, which severely impacted upcountry regions of Sri Lanka," the Indian High Commission stated.

On a one-day official visit to Sri Lanka, Foreign Secretary Misri also called on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath and also met his Lankan counterpart Aruni Ranaraja.

--IANS

akl/as

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