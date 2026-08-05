August 05, 2026 9:13 PM हिंदी

Ektaa Kapoor calls Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa 'One of the most iconic characters on Indian television'

Ektaa Kapoor calls Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa 'One of the most iconic characters on Indian television'

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Television mogul Ektaa Kapoor called Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa 'One of the most iconic characters on Indian Television' during a recent event.

As Ektaa received an award from Rupali, she said, “Can you imagine getting an award from the Anupamaa! What an honour, what an honour! One of the most iconic characters on Indian television… and one of the nicest girls I know and so pretty!”

Rupali was also honoured as the 'Most Popular Television Actress', making the evening even more special to her.

Premiered on StarPlus on 13 July 2020, 'Anupamaa' continues to air, making it one of India’s longest-running daily soaps.

The show has already given more than 2000 episodes and counting.

The drama explores the journey of a simple homemaker from being neglected and betrayed by her loved ones to building a life full of self-respect, independence, and love.

Meanwhile, aside from being a celebrated actress, Rupali is also a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and is often seen using social media to voice her opinion on various political matters.

During the recent Gen Z protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Rupali condemned the alleged vandalism during the protests.

She took to her X (Formerly known as Twitter) timeline and shared a long note, saying, “Those who take the law into their own hands, vandalize public property, and attack the police cannot be called students. Such actions only weaken a legitimate cause. The demand for justice over paper leaks is valid. Students deserve a fair examination system, accountability, and strong safeguards to ensure that such incidents never happen again. In recent paper leak cases, governments and investigating agencies have launched probes, arrested suspects, and initiated legal action against those allegedly involved”.

"At the same time, efforts have been announced to strengthen the examination process and prevent future leaks. Unfortunately, when violence replaces peaceful protest, genuine student concerns risk being overshadowed. If anti-national or politically motivated elements exploit student movements for their own agenda, it harms the very students seeking justice. India stands with its students," she added.

--IANS

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