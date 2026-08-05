Islamabad's coercive measures will not end ongoing cycle of unrest in PoJK: Report

Islamabad, Aug 5 (IANS) The phased voting for the legislative assembly election, restrictions on communication services, continuous allegations of malpractice, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) boycott of the polls, ban on the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and clashes between protesters and law enforcement personnel in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) have together demonstrated structural tensions about governance, political representation and Islamabad's role in the occupied territory, a report has detailed.

Over 40 people have reportedly been killed and more than 70 others injured while internet and mobile services remain suspended in several parts of PoJK for up to 54 days. Around 14,000 police personnel have been deployed from Pakistan's Punjab Province in the occupied territory to maintain order, a report in South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP) mentioned.

"Against this backdrop, the three-phase elections to the 53-member PoJK Legislative Assembly have emerged as one of the most contentious electoral exercises in the territory's history. What was projected as a democratic process has instead been overshadowed by violence, political unrest, allegations of electoral manipulation, and a widening confrontation between the authorities and the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC). The current unrest is rooted in a broader political movement that predates the elections," the report stated.

The JAAC is a coalition of traders, transporters, lawyers, students and civil society groups protesting against inflation, increasing electricity tariffs, wheat prices and governance failures. Last year, the JAAC adopted a 38-point charter demanding economic reforms, improved public services and greater accountability. In June, the JAAC launched a protest after the authorities did not agree to their demands.

The protesters' demands include the abolition of the 12 Assembly seats reserved for refugees from Jammu and Kashmir who migrated to Pakistan after 1947 and 1965 and these constituencies are located in Pakistan's provinces. According to the JAAC, these seats enable Pakistan's mainstream political parties to influence government formation in PoJK through representatives who do not reside in the occupied territory nor directly represent the local population.

"The confrontation escalated sharply after June 5, 2026, when the regional government banned JAAC under Section 12 of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Terrorism Act, 2014, and arrested several of its leaders. Four days later, demonstrations in Muzaffarabad led to large-scale clashes between protesters and Security Forces (SFs) following a judicial decision upholding the constitutional validity of the refugee seats. Since then, Rawalakot and adjoining areas have remained the principal centres of confrontation, witnessing repeated protests, security operations and communication restrictions," the report in South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP) mentioned.

Several violent incidents were reported during the first phase of polling in PoJK on July 27. Clashes between political workers in Bhimber district reportedly led to the seizure and burning of a ballot box, destroying votes already cast. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) claimed that armed people tried to manipulate the election result at polling stations in Mirpur during the counting process. Clashes were reported between JAAC protesters and security personnel in PoK, particularly Rawalakot, where the group alleged that law enforcement personnel opened fire on demonstrators.

The second phase of voting on August 2 was also conducted amid political tensions in PoJK. Campaigning had been affected by restrictions on communication, public gatherings and Pakistani forces continuing a crackdown on JAAC leaders and activists in PoJK. Meanwhile, the PTI has boycotted the electoral process in PoJK.

"The 2026 PoJK Legislative Assembly elections have consequently evolved into much more than an electoral contest. The phased polling, communication blackout, persistent allegations of malpractice, boycott by the principal opposition party, the ban on JAAC and the continuing confrontation between protesters and the security establishment, have collectively exposed deeper structural tensions concerning governance, political representation and Islamabad's role in the administration of the territory. Irrespective of the outcome after the August 10 polling, the elections are unlikely to end the ongoing cycle of unrest unless these underlying grievances are addressed through sustained political engagement rather than coercive measures," the SATP report mentioned.

--IANS

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