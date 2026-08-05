August 05, 2026 9:15 PM हिंदी

Rashmika Mandanna's recovery routine includes, sleeping, eating, & playing with Aura

Rashmika Mandanna's recovery routine includes, sleeping, eating, & playing with Aura

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who recently suffered an injury to her hip bone, shared her recovery routine with her Insta family through her latest update on social media.

The 'Animal' actress revealed that as she is stuck at home, waiting to get better, her day includes a lot of sleeping, eating, doing puzzles, reading, and playing with her furry friend Aura.

As her latest 'Dear Dairy' entry on Instagram, Rashmika wrote, "Dear Diary. Hmmm.. where do I even start? My days are going well.. with a lot of sleeping and recovery, puzzles and some reading and watching some shows doing some very much needed hair care and skin care.. and meetings and spending time with family!! (sic)"

'The Girlfriend' actress further wrote, "Going through the wedding photos and videos cz I hadn’t gotten the proper time till now.. My routine is pretty much *wake up, and no more to alarms (yaaay) just wake up when my body tells me to.. *eat 2 meals a day to really really try and not go overboard with the eating *meetings *puzzles or reading with Aura when she’s able to..*watch a show *and then go to bed.. It’s actually not all that bad to slow down once in a while is it!"

On Monday, Rashmika shared the detailed nature of her injury with another social media post.

The 'Pushpa' actress penned, “But well umm the injury is basically.. ummm how do I explain it.. (make way for the biology teacher) so there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip that connects your hip to your leg and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached and that has to attach again, for me to be able to lift my leg up and stuff and this happened during my dance shoot for ‘Mysaa’. My god that’s the most aggressive film I’ve ever done for sure. But don’t worry.. it hurts but it’s not unbearable or something”.

--IANS

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