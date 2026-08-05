August 05, 2026 9:13 PM हिंदी

Armaan Malik says Bhrigu Parashar’s ‘Gaya Kaam Se’ conveys simple, carefree feelings of 1st love

Armaan Malik says Bhrigu Parashar’s ‘Gaya Kaam Se’ conveys simple, carefree feelings of 1st love

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Playback singer Armaan Malik, who has crooned the song ‘Gaya Kaam Se’, has shared that the melody reminded him of simple, carefree feelings of falling for someone for the first time. The song has been composed by Bhrigu Parashar, who has earlier worked with the singer on ‘Yaari Yahi Hai’.

This song was specially written and composed by Bhrigu as Armaan’s birthday release. The track is a warm, heartfelt tribute to the singer's bond with his fans.

Talking about the song, Armaan Malik said, "’Gaya Kaam Se’ instantly reminded me of those simple, carefree feelings of falling for someone for the first time. The song has an honesty and warmth that drew me in from the very first listen. Working with Bhrigu on this track has been a wonderful experience”.

“He’s an incredibly talented songwriter, and I hope we continue creating more music together. I hope listeners enjoy our song as much as we enjoyed making it”, he added.

The song also marks Bhrigu Parashar and Armaan Malik's first full-fledged original collaboration. The official music video features Armaan Malik and Bhrigu Parashar alongside members of Armaan's fan community, the Armaanians.

Bhrigu Parashar said, "As a singer-songwriter, I believe every song eventually finds the voice it's meant to have. As I was creating Gaya Kaam Se, I kept coming back to Armaan's voice because it felt perfect for the emotion of the song. I'm grateful that he believed in the song and trusted my vision. Hearing him bring it to life has been one of the most special moments of my journey. I hope listeners enjoy it, relate to it and make it a part of their own stories”.

--IANS

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