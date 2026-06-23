Dominant Royals and Steelers storm into the inaugural Jharkhand T20 League final

Ranchi, June 23 (IANS) The penultimate day of the Jharkhand T20 Cricket League 2026 concluded with two contrasting semi-finals at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. While Jamshedpur Steelers stun the table-topper Koylanchal Super Kings, Chota Nagpur Royals successfully chased down a massive total to knock out the Ranchi Titans.

Ultimately, both the Steelers and the Royals outmuscled their opponents in a batter-dominated day to set up a blockbuster final on Tuesday.

After being put in to bat, the Jamshedpur Steelers staged a monumental recovery after being reduced to a shaky 47/2 in 5.2 overs. Player of the Match Kumar Karan and Ravi Sharma completely dismantled the opposition bowling attack, powering their team to a colossal 250/2 in their allotted 20 overs.

Karan played a historic knock, remaining unbeaten on 143 not out off 63 balls, the highest individual score in the league, while Ravi Sharma provided stellar support with an unbeaten 81 not out off 46 balls.

The dynamic duo stitched together a jaw-dropping, unbroken 203-run partnership for the third wicket, leaving Harsh Raj (1-41) and Junaid Ashraf (1-65) as the only wicket-takers on a gruelling day for the Super Kings.

Chasing a target of 251, the Koylanchal Super Kings' reply never gained momentum as they lost wickets at regular intervals under intense scoreboard pressure. Skipper Utkarsh Singh stood as a magnificent lone warrior, showcasing his immense class with a blistering 101 off just 46 balls. '

However, he found virtually no support from the other end, with the next best contribution coming from Robin Minz, who managed a brief 14 off 11 deliveries. The league stage leaders were eventually bundled out for 171 in 17.3 overs, handing the Jamshedpur Steelers a comprehensive 79-run victory.

The Steelers' clinical bowling assault was heavily spearheaded by Pratik Ranjan (3/36) and MD Kounain Quraishi (3-31), while Aman Kumar Singh chipped in with an impressive spell of 2-28.

The second semi-final saw the Ranchi Titans bat first and post a highly competitive 220/8 in their 20 overs. Shrestha was the top scorer for his side with a dynamic 62 off 36 balls, while collective cameos from Aryan Hudda (29), Priyanshu Choubey (24), Rajandeep Singh (24) and Kumar Ankit (23) pushed the score past the 200-mark.

For the Chota Nagpur Royals, Vikash Singh managed to pick up three crucial wickets but proved expensive, finishing with 3/54 in his 4 overs. He was well supported by Suprieyo Chakraborty (2-38) and Rahul Rajak (2-60), who claimed two scalps apiece.

Tasked with chasing a steep target of 221, the Chota Nagpur Royals walked out with a fiercely determined mindset, launching a brutal onslaught from the very first delivery. Opening partners MD Nazim Siddiqui and skipper Virat Singh laid a devastating foundation, sharing a 97-run opening stand before Siddiqui fell for a firing 43 off 19 balls.

Player of the match Virat kept up the pressure with a commanding 77 off 43 balls. Following his departure, Kumar Kushagra took over the mantle, smashing a relentless 58 off 26 balls alongside an unbeaten 27 from Shresth Sagar to spectacularly guide their team home.

The Royals chased down the target in just 17.2 overs to secure a magnificent seven-wicket victory, finishing at 221/3, while Saurabh Sekhar’s 2/47 was the lone fighting response from the Titans' bowling unit.

--IANS

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