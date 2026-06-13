'Do it for Daisy': Wyatt-Hodge reveals inspiration behind century vs SL in T20 WC opener

Birmingham, June 13 (IANS) Danni Wyatt-Hodge revealed her newborn daughter Daisy was the inspiration behind her magnificent unbeaten century as England launched their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign with an emphatic 87-run victory over Sri Lanka at Edgbaston on Friday.

Wyatt-Hodge produced one of the best innings of her career just weeks after the birth of her first child, blasting 105 not out as England posted a tournament-record 219/1 before dismissing hosts Sri Lanka for 132.

“I think I was on about 90 and I was like, I could actually get 100 now and do it for Daisy,” Wyatt-Hodge said after the victory.

The knock was Wyatt-Hodge’s third T20I century and made her only the second England player to score a hundred at a Women’s T20 World Cup after former captain Heather Knight achieved the feat against Thailand in 2020.

“The girl (Malki Madara) that was bowling was going quite slow and wide and square (leg) was up, so I was like, right, let's just jump across and try and hoick at it and try and get it through the gap.

The 35-year-old reached the landmark off the penultimate legal delivery of England's innings, celebrating with a cradle for Daisy before hugging captain Nat Sciver-Brunt.

“And once I saw it pierce the gap and go for four, as you can see...I was really happy.

“I've been after that third T20I hundred for a few years now, so I was chuffed a bit to get it out there at Edgbaston in front of my family as well. It was really, really special.”

Wyatt-Hodge will be reunited with Daisy in Southampton ahead of England’s second Group-stage match against Ireland on Tuesday and admitted motherhood has given her a fresh perspective.

“I've not seen Daisy since I joined up, but I'll see her tomorrow in Southampton, so I'm really looking forward to that,” she said.

“It feels like I've not seen her for months and it just puts a whole new perspective on things.

“It's all I think about, even in the night as well. It's just incredible and I can't wait for her to come and cheer us on for the rest of the tournament.

“I really wanted to get a fifty for Daisy and then obviously got the 100. So that was a really special moment to do it for the family.

“Obviously I've had a big life change the last few weeks, so yeah, it was pretty emotional.

“I think a few of the girls said they had a few tears, so yeah, hopefully we can do it again in front of her this time.”

--IANS

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