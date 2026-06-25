Disha Patani mourns the loss of her beloved pets Bella and Jasmine: ‘You taught me what love is’

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actress Disha Patani seems to be heartbroken and emotional after she lost her dearest pets, her dog Bella and her cat Jasmine , probably on the same day.

The actress took to her social media account and shared heartbreaking notes for her beloved pets, mourning the loss of her first babies in two emotional posts.

The actress, who has often given fans glimpses of her bond with her furry companions on social media, penned deeply personal tributes recalling their love, warmth and comfort that they gave her throughout their lives.

Disha first shared a post for Bella, featuring a series of pictures and videos of the cocker spaniel from puppyhood to their many cuddly moments together.

In one of the photos, Bella is seen as a tiny pup sitting near a curtain with one paw lifted, while the rest of the images show Disha hugging and kissing her pet.

Alongside the post, Disha wrote, “My bella, thank you for making this life so colourful, thank you for choosing our home and choosing me as your mom. You taught me what love is. I saw an entire universe within your eyes. I miss you and i love you the most in the world. The most beautiful baby in the world, rest in peace, my soulmate I’m grateful to you beautiful bellu”

Soon after, Disha shared another emotional post, this time for her cat Jasmine. In the caption, Disha described Jasmine as her “princess forever” and spoke about the irreplaceable feeling of her paws touching her hands and the sound of her purring.

She wrote, “My jasmine, thank you for being the most loving baby ever, i’m grateful to be your mom, you’re my princess forever. Your paws touching my hands and you purring was the most beautiful feeling that i ever felt which can’t be described in words. I love you so much and i miss you my jasu. Rest in peace my baby you are forever loved and you’ll always live in my heart. My princess jasmine.”

The posts suggest that Disha lost both Bella and Jasmine around the same period, though the actress did not mention the cause of their passing.

For the uninitiated, Disha has frequently shared photos and videos with her fur babies in the past, expressing how important they were to her.

Many of Disha’s riends from the film industry also reached out with messages of support and comfort in the comments section.

–IANS

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