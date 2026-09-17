Dinesh Lal Yadav on PM Modi’s birthday: God has sent him

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actor-politician Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “God has sent him,” and praising the iconic leader's dedication to the country and its people.

In a conversation with IANS, Dinesh said PM Modi has created a distinct image of what a leader should be, with his life and every breath dedicated to the nation.

“17th September, which we have been celebrating since childhood, in the form of Lord Vishwakarma's Jayanti, in the form of his birth Jayanti. So, it is our good fortune that on the same day, on 17th September, it is the birthday of our Prime Minister, Respected Narendra Modi Ji,” Dinesh told IANS.

He added: “Who will tell our India, the new creation of our new India, to count that God has sent him. And we pray to God a lot that he stays healthy and has long life.”

The actor-politician added: “And similarly, for our India, the love in his heart, for each and every citizen of our India, the love in his heart, because of which he wants to make our country a developed nation and is working hard in it. So, he should stay healthy and keep trying like this.”

September 17 marks PM Modi's birthday, while October will mark the completion of 25 years of his public service. On the iconic leader’s birthday, BJP will launch 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark PM Modi's 25 years of public service.

“And there are many good wishes. It is the birthday of our Prime Minister. And he is completing 25 years as Chief Minister and Prime Minister,” Dinesh added.

He shared: “And in his tenure, not only the BJP, but he has created a different image of a leader in people's minds. What does it mean to be a leader? What does it mean to be a leader? He should dedicate everything for his country."

"He should dedicate everything for the people of his country. He should dedicate every breath of his for his country. Such is the wish of our Prime Minister, Respected Narendra Modi Ji. Thank you.”

--IANS

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