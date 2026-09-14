Diljit Dosanjh on making history at Wembley Stadium: ‘I was simply a witness to the dream unfolding’

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh celebrated a historic milestone at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium.

He described the moment as a dream unfolding before his eyes and expressed gratitude for the opportunity. Taking to Instagram, Diljit penned a heartfelt note, saying that a new chapter had been written in history while humbly attributing the feat to God.

The ‘Udta Punjab’ actor posted his video of performing at Wembley and captioned it as, “Kal Da Din History ch Nava Chapter Likh Geya.. Par Karn Wala Oh Aap Aap Hee C .. Even Ki Karna Eh Soch Den Wala v Oh Aap Aa.. Dil Di Gal Dasan Tan Mai Stage Te Sirf Witness Hee Kar Riha c Jo Supna Chal Riha C.. Tusi Kal Oh Possible Kar Ke Dikha Ta Jis Barey Sochna v Apne Aap Ch Dream C.. SHUKAR SHUKAR 1 MORE GOOD NEWS.. Next up World’s Biggest Stadium Kem Cho? Maza Ma.” (Yesterday, a new chapter was written in history. And the person who made it happen was none other than God. Even the thought of making it happen came from him. )

The video shows Diljit Dosanjh opening his historic Wembley concert with the energetic line, “Punjabi Aa Gaye Wembley Oye” (The Punjabis have arrived at Wembley), as he addressed the packed venue and celebrated the landmark moment.

It captures glimpses of his more than two-hour-long performance, featuring popular tracks such as “GOAT,” “Lover,” “Hass Hass” and “Born to Shine.” The video also shows Diljit concluding the concert with “Main Hoon Punjabi,” followed by a spectacular fireworks display. During the Wembley show, he also announced his upcoming concert in Ahmedabad. Talking about the venue, the actor-singer described the Narendra Modi Stadium as India’s largest stadium and also referred to Coldplay’s concert held there.

Diljit Dosanjh has achieved a major milestone by becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium. He reportedly performed before a massive audience of nearly 92,000 fans. According to reports, the turnout surpassed the audience figures associated with some of Wembley’s most memorable concerts, including Michael Jackson’s 1988 performance and Queen’s 1986 show, both of which reportedly drew around 75,000 people.

--IANS

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