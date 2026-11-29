New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday urged the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) in Pune to emerge as a modern-day "Takshashila" that leads the world in defence technology through advanced research, innovation and indigenous solutions to security challenges.

Addressing the institute's 15th Convocation, Singh said rapid advances in technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, quantum computing, autonomous systems, advanced materials, cybersecurity, space-based capabilities and directed-energy systems have fundamentally transformed the nature of warfare.

He stressed that the challenge before the country was not only to develop new technologies but also to understand, adopt and harness them quickly in line with national interests.

"DIAT must move beyond being a participant in these technological disruptions and emerge as a leader in developing technologies for the future battlefield," he said.

Describing military strength and scientific capability as two interdependent pillars of national power, Singh said while the armed forces protect the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, science and technology drive economic growth, industrial development and self-reliance.

"A nation that leads in technology also leads in security; and those who excel in security are better able to firmly safeguard their independence, sovereignty and development," he said.

The Defence Minister highlighted that innovations developed for military applications often find wider use in civilian sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, communications and transportation.

He said even a modest research initiative undertaken in a laboratory today could eventually provide a new tool to a farmer, an innovative solution to a doctor or a life-saving technology to a soldier.

Calling for stronger collaboration across the defence research ecosystem, Singh said DIAT should deepen engagement with the military, promote interdisciplinary research, strengthen partnerships with leading global universities and expand industry collaborations. He added that the institute had the potential to serve as a vital bridge connecting advanced education, scientific research and national security.

Singh also underlined the role of DIAT in achieving the vision of 'Viksit Bharat@2047' by strengthening India's defence technology ecosystem and scientific capabilities.

He expressed satisfaction over the growing participation of women in advanced science, engineering and defence technology, saying their contribution would further bolster the country's defence research landscape.

--IANS

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