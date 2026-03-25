'DeThadi' glimpse video shows film will be about celebrated drum artiste

Hyderabad, March 25 (IANS) The makers of director Aditya Rao Gangasani's upcoming entertainer 'DeThadi', featuring actor Ashish in the lead, have now released an interesting glimpse video that shows that the story will revolve around a celebrated drum artiste.

The glimpse video, which the makers released, offers a lively and colourful introduction to the world of its protagonist, Ghannu Bhai, a celebrated drum artiste who brings energy to festivities and celebrations across Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Ghannu Bhai and his troupe are admired for their remarkable stamina, carrying nearly seven kilos of drums and performing for hours without pause. Yet, beneath the joyful beats lie an unmistakable sense of dignity and self-respect, something the Glimpse captures with subtle grace.

A big part of the freshness comes from Ashish’s immersive performance. His rugged makeover- complete with an unkempt beard, fits the character seamlessly. His body language, his raw attitude, the way he downs alcohol, and the effortless Hyderabad slang add a strong mass flavour and authenticity to the portrayal.

Leading producers Dil Raju and Shirish, the driving forces behind Sri Venkateswara Creations, are backing 'DeThadi'.

For the unaware, Ashish, who plays the lead in this film, is best known for his work in 'Rowdy Boys' and 'Love Me'. The project marks the directorial debut of Aditya Rao Gangasani, who is crafting a narrative steeped in the flavours, moods, and everyday pulse of Hyderabad.

For a debutant, Aditya Rao Gangasani handles the storytelling with remarkable command, showcasing Ashish’s character with surprising finesse and cinematic attitude.

The film has been mounted on a grand scale by Sri Venkateswara Creations and Dil Raju Production.

The stamp of Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, who serves as screenplay writer, dialogue writer, and creative head, is clearly visible. The visuals look vivid and energetic, while music director Junaid Kumar amplifies the celebratory mood with pulsating drum-driven beats.

The glimpse video was unveiled in a spectacular fashion, with over 500 drummers thundering in unison and filling the atmosphere with electrifying energy.

--IANS

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