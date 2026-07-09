Delhi Police solve cab carjacking case within 24 hours, three arrested

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) The Delhi Police's South District has solved a cab carjacking and robbery case within 24 hours of the incident, arresting three accused and recovering the robbed taxi, valuablesm and the weapon allegedly used in the crime.

According to police, the breakthrough was achieved by the staff of Police Station Fatehpur Beri after an intensive technical and field investigation launched on the complaint of a cab driver.

The operation was carried out by a team comprising Sub-Inspectors Nasib Singh, Vikas Yadav, and Ravi Raghav, Head Constables Chandram, Mukesh Kumar, and Pradeep Kumar under the leadership of SHO Inspector Rajesh Sharma and the overall supervision of the ACP, Mehrauli.

Police registered FIR No. 287/2026 under Sections 309(4), 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Soon after the case was registered, investigators analysed CCTV footage, ride-booking details and other technical inputs while simultaneously conducting multiple raids at different locations.

During the investigation, sustained technical surveillance led to the identification of one of the accused, following which continuous field operations resulted in the arrest of all three accused within 24 hours. The police also recovered the robbed taxi, the complainant's mobile phone, wallet, identity documents and the knife allegedly used during the offence.

According to the investigation, the accused targeted cab drivers during late-night hours by booking rides through a mobile application. After reaching an isolated location, they allegedly threatened the driver at knifepoint, assaulted him, and robbed the vehicle along with his valuables before fleeing from the spot.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohd. Kaif, 25, a resident of Ghitorni village in Delhi and originally from Uttarakhand's Haldwani, Junaid Ali, 22, also a resident of Ghitorni village and originally from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, and Mohd Kaif, 20, a resident of Islam Colony, Mehrauli, originally from Bihar's Begusarai. Police said none of the three accused has any previous criminal involvement.

The recovered items include the Maruti Suzuki Dzire taxi, a knife, the complainant's Vivo mobile phone, another mobile phone allegedly used to book the ride, a wallet containing cash, Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, registration certificate, ATM cards and other important documents.

--IANS

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