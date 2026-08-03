Delhi man arrested for murdering wife over property dispute, Rs 12.75 lakh recovered

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) A 53-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in East Delhi’s Jagatpuri area following a long-standing property dispute and Rs 12.75 lakh in cash was recovered from him, police said, terming the crime a premeditated murder.

According to police, a PCR call was received on July 30 at Jagatpuri Police Station from Gaurav Singh, who informed authorities that his father had killed his mother. A police team immediately rushed to the residence in Gagan Vihar and found the body of Komal Singh, 50, lying in a pool of blood near a sofa in the drawing room. A blood-stained pair of scissors, suspected to be the murder weapon, was recovered from a table inside the house.

During the preliminary inquiry, complainant Gaurav Singh told police that he had left for his library in Noida at around 9.30 a.m., while his sister, Gaurika Singh, left for work at approximately 10.30 a.m. Before leaving, both siblings witnessed an argument between their parents regarding the registration of a property located in Jagatpuri.

Later in the day, repeated calls made by the children to their mother went unanswered. At around 9.15 p.m., Gaurav returned home, unlocked the flat with his own key, and discovered his mother lying in a pool of blood with multiple injuries. He immediately alerted the police.

Based on his complaint, an FIR (No. 289/2026) was registered on July 31 under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a detailed investigation was launched.

The investigation was assigned to Inspector Surendra Sharma, while multiple teams from Jagatpuri Police Station and the Shahdara District Special Staff were formed to trace the accused. The operation was carried out under the leadership of Jagatpuri Police Station SHO, Inspector Abhishek, and Inspector Ashish, In-charge of Special Staff, under the supervision of ACP, Vivek Vihar, Mahender Singh and senior district officers.

Police said nearly 10 teams were deployed at various locations following directions from the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, to track down the accused.

Investigators relied heavily on scientific methods, technical surveillance and extensive analysis of CCTV footage. Cameras installed around the locality and along possible escape routes were examined in detail.

According to police, CCTV footage established that after both children left the house, only the accused and the deceased remained inside the flat. Investigators also claimed that a woman's scream was captured during the relevant period. Subsequent footage allegedly showed the accused concealing the weapon inside a bag before leaving the residence.

The financial investigation revealed that the accused had withdrawn nearly Rs 7 lakh from his bank accounts shortly before going into hiding.

Using technical surveillance, electronic evidence and intelligence inputs, police traced the accused’s movements from Delhi towards Gorakhpur. Investigators said he initially planned to flee to Nepal but later diverted his route towards Mathura in an attempt to mislead authorities.

Acting on precise technical inputs and sustained surveillance, police eventually apprehended the accused, identified as Kamal Singh, son of Ajab Singh and a resident of Gagan Vihar, Delhi, near Mathura Railway Station, while he was allegedly attempting to evade arrest.

At the time of his arrest, police recovered Rs 12.75 lakh in cash from his possession. The amount was seized in accordance with legal procedures.

During interrogation, Kamal Singh allegedly confessed to planning the murder over a prolonged property dispute. He reportedly told investigators that he had purchased the weapon in advance from Hari Nagar and attempted to conceal and dispose of it after the crime in order to destroy evidence.

Police said the accused further disclosed that he had been influenced by the Hollywood crime series 'The Staircase' and believed that disposing of the weapon would help him avoid detection. He also admitted that he intended to gain control over family properties.

Investigators further revealed that on August 2, the accused made another attempt to flee towards Nepal, believing police vigilance near the Indo-Nepal border had reduced. However, technical surveillance and intelligence inputs enabled officers to intercept and arrest him near Mathura Railway Station.

Kamal Singh is an Electronics and Communication Engineer who works as a freelance SAP software consultant.

The couple’s daughter, Gaurika Singh, is employed as a German language trainer with a private company in Noida, while their son, Gaurav Singh, has completed his MBBS from CIMS, Lucknow, and is currently preparing for postgraduate medical entrance examinations.

Apart from the cash, police also recovered a scooter, allegedly used by the accused to flee after committing the crime. Officials said further recoveries and forensic examinations are part of the ongoing investigation.

--IANS

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