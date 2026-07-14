Deepti's parents hail India's historic Lord's triumph, back team for Asian Games

Agra, July 14 (IANS) India all-rounder Deepti Sharma's parents, Bhagwan Sharma and Sushila Sharma, celebrated the team’s landmark victory over England in the first-ever women's Test at Lord's by lauding the collective effort of Harmanpreet Kaur's side and expressing confidence that the side can carry the momentum into the white-ball format at the Asian Games later this year.

India scripted history with a commanding 270-run win at the Home of Cricket, with Deepti playing a key all-round role. The all-rounder followed up a half-century in the first innings with figures of 1-10 and 2-36 to help bowl England out for 186 while defending a target of 457.

Looking back on the historic triumph, Bhagwan Sharma described the result as a proud moment for Indian cricket and praised the team's all-round display.

"The girls had their first Test match and our Indian women's cricket team defeated England by a hefty 270 runs. And all the girls performed very well, which is why they won. This is a matter of great pride,” Deepti’s father told IANS.

He also recalled seeing batting legend Sachin Tendulkar at Lord's on the final day, where he congratulated the Indian players after the victory, before applauding Deepti's contribution with the ball.

“And yesterday I saw on TV that Sachin Tendulkar was also present on the ground. He also congratulated the girls and shook hands with them. I would like to say to Deepti that she took 1 wicket in the first innings and 2 in the second. So this is a great performance. Keep up this kind of performance,” he added.

With the Asian Games in Japan scheduled for September, Bhagwan Sharma urged the Indian team to build on its historic success and aim for another major title.

“Next up are there are the Asian Games in Japan in September. She has to perform well there as well. The whole team has to perform well and win the gold medal,” he expressed.

For Sushila Sharma, the Lord's victory was equally emotional, as she reflected on how her daughter's cricketing journey transformed her own relationship with the sport.

“Yesterday, my happiness had no bounds. Earlier, I barely had knowledge about the game. When her brother used to go out to play, I used to say, 'Why didn't you go to school?' But ever since Deepti has started playing, I have understood the game. I watch the match, I leave the housework and watch the match,” Deepti’s mother told IANS.

She said every India match is accompanied by prayers, not just for Deepti but for the entire team, adding, “I go to the temple and sit there and pray. I keep worshipping to God. Deepti has scored good runs. She has taken good wickets. All the daughters of the country have played well. Now I pray for all the daughters of our nation. When every daughter scores well, the team will definitely win. And they will make their country proud."

Sushila concluded by saying that the pride she felt after India's memorable victory at Lord's extended to every player who represented the country. “I bless all the daughters as much as I bless my daughter.”

--IANS

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