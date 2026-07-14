Ali Fazal opens up about his ‘Raakh’ scene where he felt like school kid punished for his actions

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released streaming series ‘Raakh’, has shed light on one of the scenes of the series where his desperation leaks through.

The actor spoke with IANS after the show’s release along with Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bhashir, Ramandeep Yadav, Prosit Roy, Anusha Nandkumar and Sandeep Sanket in the city.

He said that the scene in question where he is asked by his seniors to stay away from the case felt like a school scene to him, where he is punished for cutting corners.

He told IANS, “I tried not to divulge from the script and get it right. I think it was my character’s desperation in that moment. As straightforward as that, he is on a mission and he is trying everything in his power and not in his power also to catch the criminals. He is lying through his teeth, and getting his way. But eventually gets caught and benched almost. It's like a little school scene”.

He further mentioned, “He is really desperate because he has just been missing these guys by a very small distance. And it's finally converging at that moment. And then you see what happens after that. So, yeah, I think there is restlessness and desperation. And that was the thought”.

The actor essays the role of a cop, who leads the investigation into the brutal murder of 2 children. The series is a gripping fictional investigative thriller set in the late 1970s. It traces a crime that sends shockwaves across the nation, and leads to a nationwide manhunt that explores the collision between crime and justice.

The series is heavily inspired by the Ranga-Billa case of kidnapping and extortion of siblings eventually leading to their brutal murder.

‘Raakh’ is available to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

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