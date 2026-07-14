Japan: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar visits JMSDF Kure Naval Base in Japan, meets Vice Admiral Matsumoto Tamotsu

Tokyo, July 14 (IANS) Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Tuesday met Vice Admiral Matsumoto Tamotsu, Commandant, Kure District, at the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Kure Naval Base in Hiroshima and visited the 7th Mogami-class stealth frigate of the JMSDF JS Niyodo.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met Vice Admiral Matsumoto Tamotsu, Commandant, Kure District, at the JMSDF Kure Naval Base, Hiroshima. He also visited the 7th Mogami-class stealth frigate of the JMSDF JS Niyodo. The visit reaffirmed the commitment of India-Japan to further strengthen maritime security cooperation and deepen defence ties," Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, posted on X.

Currently, Rajesh Kumar Singh is on an official visit to Japan, where he led the Indian delegation at the 8th Defence Policy Dialogue. For the meeting, the Japanese delegation was led by Vice Minister of Defence for International Affairs Kano Koji

India and Japan held the 8th Defence Policy Dialogue in Tokyo on Monday, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthen the Special Strategic and Global Partnership and to a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

Both sides discussed ways to deepen cooperation in emerging domains, including defence industrial collaboration, technological innovation, cyber security, space, and other areas of shared strategic interest. The two sides also expressed satisfaction with the growing convergence between India and Japan on regional and global security issues and agreed to continue working closely in the Indo-Pacific, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

The two countries reiterated their commitment to promoting a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region founded on respect for international law. Both sides discussed the prevailing regional and global security environment and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

"The dialogue reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral defence engagements, including military-to-military exchanges, co-operation between joint headquarters, maritime cooperation, defence exercises, capacity building, defence equipment and technology cooperation including maritime technology, and enhanced institutional interactions," the Ministry of Defence stated.

The two nations welcomed the steady expansion of defence cooperation and stressed the importance of maintaining regular high-level exchanges and dialogue mechanisms. They discussed probable outcomes for the forthcoming Ministerial visits including 2+2, scheduled to be held later this year.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh and Japanese Vice Minister for International Affairs, Ministry of Defense Mr Kano Koji co-chaired the 8th India–Japan Defence Policy Dialogue in Tokyo on July 13, 2026. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and to a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific," Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, posted on X.

During the dialogue, Rajesh Kumar Singh expressed appreciation for Japan's continued engagement with India in the defence sector and underscored the importance of strengthening practical cooperation under the framework of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Singh called on Japanese Minister of Defence Shinjiro Koizumi, and conveyed greetings of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The two sides reaffirmed the growing momentum of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. He also presented an invite from Defence Minister to Koizumi for his visit to India at an earliest opportunity.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met Japan’s Minister of Defense Mr Shinjiro Koizumi in Tokyo on July 13, 2026, reaffirming the growing momentum of the India-Japan Special Strategic and; Global Partnership. Building on the outcomes of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s recent visit to India, both sides held wide-ranging and productive discussions on regional security, maritime cooperation, defence industrial collaboration and advancing a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific. The meeting underscored the shared commitment to further elevate India-Japan defence ties," the Ministry of Defence mentioned.

Singh also laid wreath at the Self-Defense Forces Memorial Stone in Tokyo, paying tribute to the members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) who have made the supreme sacrifice in the service of their nation.

"The visit underscored the growing and deepening defence ties, mutual respect, and shared commitment of India and Japan towards peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," the Defence Ministry emphasised.

--IANS

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