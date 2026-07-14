Ajay Devgn looks back at 20 years of ‘Golmaal’, calls the journey full of unlimited fun

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actor Ajay Devgn, on Tuesday, took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he celebrated 20 years of his blockbuster film ‘Golmaal: Fun Unlimited.’

Sharing a special note on Instagram, the ‘Singham’ actor reflected on the journey that began two decades ago and expressed his joy over the continued love and laughter surrounding the comedy series. He said that the fun of Golmaal remains “unlimited” even after all these years. Ajay Devgn shared edited images of the cast members in their iconic Golmaal characters. For the caption, he simply wrote, “20 years since we started doing Golmaal... and the fun continues to be unlimited!"

“Golmaal: Fun Unlimited,” directed by Rohit Shetty and written by Neeraj Vora, starred Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Rimi Sen, and Paresh Rawal in key roles. Released on July 14, 2006, the movie was widely appreciated for its humor and. entertaining performances

The film is reportedly loosely inspired by Harsh Shivsharan’s Marathi play “Ghar Ghar,” which also influenced Neeraj Vora’s Gujarati play “Aflatoon,” one of the inspirations behind the movie.

The ‘Golmaal franchise,' one of Bollywood’s most successful comedy film series, directed by Rohit Shetty, primarily featured Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Shreyas Talpade in key roles.

The franchise began with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), which followed four friends who find themselves caught in a hilarious situation after taking shelter in the home of a blind elderly couple. The film also starred Sharman Joshi and Paresh Rawal.

The second installment, “Golmaal Returns” (2008), introduced a suspense angle through a misunderstanding involving a husband, his suspicious wife, and a police inspector. “Golmaal 3” (2010) revolved around two rival step-families and brought back characters from the earlier films. In Golmaal Again (2017), the franchise ventured into horror-comedy, with the gang returning to their childhood orphanage and encountering supernatural elements.

The fifth installment, “Golmaal 5”, has been officially announced and is currently in development. The next chapter of the franchise is expected to reunite the iconic team. Akshay Kumar will reportedly join the ensemble cast.

--IANS

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