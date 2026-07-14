July 14, 2026 2:49 PM हिंदी

Struck Patriot radar system, US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, airbase in Jordan: Iran

Struck Patriot radar system, US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, airbase in Jordan: Iran (File Image)

Tehran, July 14 (IANS) The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday struck several facilities of the US military, including a Patriot radar system and the headquarters of the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and American targets in Jordan, local media reported.

According to the latest statements by the IRGC on Tuesday, its Navy struck several weapons support depots, a satellite communications centre, accommodation used by US troops, and several military radar systems in Bahrain, Press TV reported.

The IRGC also noted that its Aerospace Force had conducted "coordinated missile and drone strikes" against the US Fifth Fleet’s headquarters, setting its fuel storage facilities “ablaze.”

"They also struck and destroyed a Patriot radar system, the Fifth Fleet's air-control radar, and a C-RAM early warning radar system," it added.

"A key facility and the location where the American enemy was stationed at an airbase" in Jordan was also struck by a "ballistic missile," said another statement.

"This base had been used to launch attacks against us, and the American criminals have now been made to pay for their actions," the Corps said, as reported by Press TV.

It also noted that the IRGC underlined that the reprisal is not against the Jordanian nation.

Meanwhile, the United States launched another round of strikes against Iran on Monday (US time), the US Central Command said in a statement.

"At 4:45 p.m. ET today, US Central Command began launching the third consecutive night of strikes against Iran, at the Commander in Chief's direction," the command said.

"We're going to hit them very hard tonight, and we're going to hit them hard tomorrow," US President Donald Trump said at the White House earlier on Monday.

He also said wealthy Gulf nations should reimburse the United States for protecting one of the world's most strategically important regions, arguing that Washington is bearing the cost of defending allies despite no longer depending on Middle Eastern oil.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said countries benefiting from US military operations should help finance those efforts.

"I want to be reimbursed because we're protecting a very rich portion of the world," he said.

Trump said the United States was safeguarding key regional partners while maintaining security in the Gulf.

–IANS

ksk/sd/

LATEST NEWS

Bobby Deol calls his transformation in ‘Alpha’ surreal, says ‘technology can only go so far’

Bobby Deol calls his transformation in ‘Alpha’ surreal, says ‘technology can only go so far’

India strongly condemns the attack on vessels transiting Strait of Hormuz

India strongly condemns the attack on vessels transiting Strait of Hormuz

Google launches new AI tools, partnerships to support India's AI ecosystem

Google launches new AI tools, partnerships to support India's AI ecosystem

Hockey India names squads for inaugural Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship (Credit: Hockey India)

Hockey India names squads for inaugural Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship

Ali Fazal opens up about his ‘Raakh’ scene where he felt like school kid punished for his actions

Ali Fazal opens up about his ‘Raakh’ scene where he felt like school kid punished for his actions

'A moment I will remember forever': Sinner reflects after defending Wimbledon crown

'A moment I will remember forever': Sinner reflects after defending Wimbledon crown

Balochistan chaos gives ISI fresh opportunity to push drugs into India

Balochistan chaos gives ISI fresh opportunity to push drugs into India

Jackie Chan pays tribute to Nansun Shi, says film industry has lost another legendary figure

Jackie Chan pays tribute to Nansun Shi, says film industry has lost another legendary figure

FIFA WC: 'Other teams will be afraid of us,' says confident Madueke ahead of Argentina semi-final

FIFA WC: 'Other teams will be afraid of us,' says confident Madueke ahead of Argentina semi-final

Actress Bhavana clarifies that she does not have a Facebook account! (Photo: Bhavana/Instagram)

Actress Bhavana clarifies that she does not have a Facebook account!