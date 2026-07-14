Struck Patriot radar system, US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, airbase in Jordan: Iran

Tehran, July 14 (IANS) The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday struck several facilities of the US military, including a Patriot radar system and the headquarters of the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and American targets in Jordan, local media reported.

According to the latest statements by the IRGC on Tuesday, its Navy struck several weapons support depots, a satellite communications centre, accommodation used by US troops, and several military radar systems in Bahrain, Press TV reported.

The IRGC also noted that its Aerospace Force had conducted "coordinated missile and drone strikes" against the US Fifth Fleet’s headquarters, setting its fuel storage facilities “ablaze.”

"They also struck and destroyed a Patriot radar system, the Fifth Fleet's air-control radar, and a C-RAM early warning radar system," it added.

"A key facility and the location where the American enemy was stationed at an airbase" in Jordan was also struck by a "ballistic missile," said another statement.

"This base had been used to launch attacks against us, and the American criminals have now been made to pay for their actions," the Corps said, as reported by Press TV.

It also noted that the IRGC underlined that the reprisal is not against the Jordanian nation.

Meanwhile, the United States launched another round of strikes against Iran on Monday (US time), the US Central Command said in a statement.

"At 4:45 p.m. ET today, US Central Command began launching the third consecutive night of strikes against Iran, at the Commander in Chief's direction," the command said.

"We're going to hit them very hard tonight, and we're going to hit them hard tomorrow," US President Donald Trump said at the White House earlier on Monday.

He also said wealthy Gulf nations should reimburse the United States for protecting one of the world's most strategically important regions, arguing that Washington is bearing the cost of defending allies despite no longer depending on Middle Eastern oil.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said countries benefiting from US military operations should help finance those efforts.

"I want to be reimbursed because we're protecting a very rich portion of the world," he said.

Trump said the United States was safeguarding key regional partners while maintaining security in the Gulf.

–IANS

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