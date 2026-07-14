July 14, 2026 2:49 PM हिंदी

Slovakia expresses support for India's candidature for UNSC non-permanent seat

Slovakia expresses support for India's candidature for UNSC non-permanent seat

New York, June 14 (IANS) Slovakia's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Juraj Blanar, met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar in New York and expressed the European nation's support for India's candidature for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Describing the meeting between EAM Jaishankar and Blanar as "very productive", Slovakia's Ambassador to India, Robert Maxian, stated that the two ministers discussed preparations for Slovakia's V4 Presidency and the V4+India format, effective multilateralism, UN Security Council reform and cooperation on global security challenges.

In a post on X, Maxian stated, "Very productive meeting between Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanar and India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar reaffirmed the growing strategic partnership between Slovakia and India. The ministers discussed preparations for Slovakia's V4 Presidency and the V4+India format, effective multilateralism, UN Security Council reform and cooperation on global security challenges."

"Slovakia officially expressed its support for India's candidature for a non-permanent seat of the UN Security Council, while India had earlier extended its support for Slovakia's candidature. This India-Slovakia mutual endorsement reflects deep trust, comprehensive partnership and the excellent quality of bilateral relations," he added.

EAM Jaishankar launched India’s campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2028–29 term, outlining New Delhi’s vision for a more representative, effective and future-ready global order.

On July 8, India's Ambassador to Slovakia, Apoorva Srivastava, held a meeting with Juraj Blanar and expressed India's commitment to further advance the bilateral partnership.

"Ambassador Apoorva Srivastava paid a farewell call on H.E. Juraj Blanar, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic. She conveyed her heartfelt appreciation for his cooperation and support during her tenure as the Ambassador of India to the Slovak Republic," the Indian Embassy in Slovakia posted on X.

"Underscoring India’s commitment to further advancing the friendly partnership between India and Slovakia, she expressed confidence that the bilateral relationship will continue to expand and deepen across multiple fronts in the times ahead," it added.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a two-day State visit to Slovakia. During his visit, PM Modi met his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico and President Peter Pellegrini, discussing diverse subjects with them during their talks, including those held at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava.

--IANS

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