'A moment I will remember forever': Sinner reflects after defending Wimbledon crown

London, July 14 (IANS) Defending champion Jannik Sinner said winning Wimbledon for a second successive year was a moment he would 'remember forever' after overcoming Alexander Zverev 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 in a high-quality men's singles final at the All England Club on Sunday.

The world No. 1 battled back after losing a closely fought opening-set tie-break to retain his crown, claiming his fifth Grand Slam title and extending his remarkable dominance over Zverev with a 10th consecutive victory against the German.

"It means a lot to me to win the Wimbledon title on a back-to-back basis. Of course, there was a lot of work behind it, a lot of things we had to improve to stand again in this position," Sinner told Jio Hotstar after lifting the trophy.

"All things considered, I cannot be more happy in this moment. It is a moment I will remember forever because these are so rare – rare moments and rare days. We did a lot of work, and standing here again means a lot to me, to my family, to my friends, and to the whole team. We are extremely happy," he added.

After dropping the first set, the 24-year-old responded with remarkable composure to edge another tie-break in the second before taking control of the contest with his relentless baseline play, superior returning and calm temperament.

Sinner produced the decisive break in the third set and maintained his intensity in the fourth before sealing victory in style. He earned a championship point with a superb crosscourt backhand winner off a Zverev drop shot before finishing the match with a powerful forehand winner up the line. The Italian then collapsed onto the grass in celebration before embracing Zverev at the net.

Although Zverev struck 17 aces and landed 80 percent of his first serves, Sinner proved more effective in the key moments. He won 80 percent of points behind his first serve, claimed 68 percent on his second serve, converted two of his five break-point opportunities and dominated from the baseline by winning 43 receiving points to Zverev's 34.

Sinner finished with 145 points compared to Zverev's 130 across the three-hour-plus final, while his victory also extended the German's difficult record against top-ranked players at Grand Slams to 0-7.

The triumph further strengthens Sinner's position at the top of men's tennis, with the Italian becoming a back-to-back Wimbledon champion and collecting the fifth Grand Slam title of his career.

--IANS

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