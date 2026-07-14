Jackie Chan pays tribute to Nansun Shi, says film industry has lost another legendary figure

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actor Jackie Chan has expressed his grief over the passing of renowned film personality Nansun Shi.

Paying a heartfelt tribute, the martial artist remembered her remarkable contribution to cinema and said that the film industry has lost another legendary figure. Jackie also praised her spirit and integrity, adding that her legacy will always be remembered. On Tuesday, Jackie Chan took to his Instagram handle and shared throwback photos of himself with Nansun Shi. For the caption, he wrote, “It is with great shock to hear the news of Nansun Shi’s passing. The film industry has lost another legendary figure.”

“I’m sure that no matter when we look back at her outstanding achievements, everyone will remember the spirit and integrity of this person behind those classic works. Big sister Nansun, rest in peace. We pay our deepest respects to you and will remember you forever.”

The photos showed Jackie Chan smiling as he posed with Nansun Shi, offering a glimpse of the warm bond and mutual respect they shared over the years.

Jackie Chan and legendary Hong Kong producer Nansun Shi never worked together on an official film project in the roles of actor and producer. However, the two shared a deep and longstanding mutual respect.

Hong Kong producer and Film Workshop co-founder Nansun Shi has passed away at the age of 75. According to a statement released by Film Workshop, Shi died peacefully at Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital on July 13. The statement mentioned that she had been suffering from declining health due to immune system complications, with recurring infections eventually leading to multiple organ dysfunction.

Hong Kong action star Donnie Yen Chi-tan also paid tribute to Nansun Shi following her passing. The actor took to social media to express his grief, saying he was deeply saddened by the loss of the celebrated figure in the film industry.

--IANS

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