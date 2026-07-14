July 14, 2026 2:48 PM हिंदी

Actress Bhavana clarifies that she does not have a Facebook account!

Actress Bhavana clarifies that she does not have a Facebook account! (Photo: Bhavana/Instagram)

Chennai, July 14 (IANS) Clarifying that she did not have a Facebook account, Malayalam actress Bhavana Menon on Tuesday made it clear that she was on only one social media platform and that was Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram stories section to put out a clarification, the actress wrote, "I do not have a Facebook account!! The only social media platform I am on is Instagram:@bhavzmenon. If you come across any other profiles claiming to be me, they aren't mine. Thank you."

Several people liked the clarification put out by the actress. Notable among those who liked it was actress Manju Warrier.

It may be recalled that Bhavana's most recent film to hit the screens, 'Anomie', was in the news for its sound design earlier this year.

The makers of director Riyas Marath's Malayalam crime thriller 'Anomie', which hit screens worldwide in the first week of February this year, had claimed that Anomie was India's first film to use the sound design software Sound Particles.

The film's official handle on Instagram posted a video clip of an interview of actress Bhavana in which she had said, "In this movie, they have used the sound design software called Sound Particles. It is the first time in India that we are using it in a movie. They have used it in movies like 'Weapons', 'Dune', 'Oppenheimer'. They (the sound particles team) have officially confirmed it. 'Anomie' is definitely a theatrical experience."

The film, which was originally scheduled to release on January 30 this year, hit screens on February 6 this year. For the unaware, the film featured Bhavana and Rahman in the lead. The film also featured Shebin Benson, Vishnu Agasthya, Binu Pappu and Arjun Lal in pivotal characters.

Produced by Dr Roy CJ, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Blitzkrieg Films, Bhavana, and Aadith Prassana Kumar, the film had music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar and cinematography by Sujith Sarang.

--IANS

mkr/

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Actress Bhavana clarifies that she does not have a Facebook account! (Photo: Bhavana/Instagram)

Actress Bhavana clarifies that she does not have a Facebook account!