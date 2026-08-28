Deepshikha Deshmukh ties rakhi to Jackky Bhagnani: Happy Raksha Bandhan to my first baby

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her filmmaker brother Jackky Bhagnani, sharing a heartfelt note as she tied a rakhi to her “first baby” and called him her “pure gold”.

Deepshikha on Friday morning took to Instagram and shared a reel featuring a heartwarming Raksha Bandhan moment with Jackky. In the video, she is seen tying a rakhi to her brother, who later touches her feet as they celebrate the festival together.

“Happy Raksha Bandhan to my first baby. They truly don’t make people like you anymore — my pure GOLD! And of course, making you Pairi Pauna on repeat… honestly, my favourite part of Raksha Bandhan Love you always, my favourite person to fight n argue with and my forever little brother. #Rakhi #siblinglove #RakshaBandhan #PureGold #bhai,” Deepshikha wrote as the caption.

On the day of Raksha Bandhan, sisters of all ages tie an amulet, called the rakhi, around the wrists of their brothers.

Talking about Jackky, he made his debut with Kal Kissne Dekha, which was released in 2009. He was then seen in F.A.L.T.U. Ajab Gazabb Love, Rangrezz, Youngistaan, and Welcome To Karachi.

In 2016, he produced Sarbjit with his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banner Pooja Entertainment.

He was last seen acting on the big screen in the 2018 film “Mitron” directed by Nitin Kakkar.

An official remake of the 2016 Telugu film Pelli Choopulu, it stars Vijay Devarakonda with Ritu Varma, Priyadarshi, and Abhay Bethiganti. The film showcases the journey of characters Jay and Avni as they walk through the path of finding themselves amidst their social and cultural backgrounds.

As a producer, he last bankrolled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, a science fiction action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Sharing its name with the 1998 film, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The story follows two former soldiers in a race against time to save India from an imminent attack by a vengeful scientist.

--IANS

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