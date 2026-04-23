DC pacer Starc cleared by Cricket Australia, set for IPL return from May 1

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has received clearance from Cricket Australia to resume competitive cricket and is set to join Delhi Capitals in India for the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

Starc, who had been recovering from elbow and shoulder issues sustained during the Australian summer, is expected to link up with DC shortly and gradually build his bowling workload.

The left-arm quick is likely to make his first appearance of the season in Delhi’s May 1 clash against Rajasthan Royals, after missing the initial phase of the tournament.

The injury setback came after an intense stretch of cricket for Australia, where Starc featured in all five Tests during their dominant 4-1 Ashes triumph, earning player-of-the-series honours, before turning out for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League.

Delhi Capitals, who currently sit fifth on the points table with a 3-3 record, will hope Starc’s arrival boosts their bowling attack, led so far by Lungi Ngidi, who has picked up seven wickets in six matches.

Starc had earlier addressed criticism surrounding his delayed arrival through a strongly worded social media post, reaffirming his commitment to the franchise.

“Despite the opinions and views of certain individuals with their platforms in and through the Indian media, I'm currently rehabbing and managing an injury in my shoulder and elbow of which I didn't know the extent of during the Australian summer. These individuals have made some strong statements around involvement in the IPL and provided heavily misinformed opinions of players, preached them as facts, and claim to know my body better than me.

“With that said I do acknowledge this injury setback and timing is disruptive to the Delhi team and I apologise for that and to the fans for not being available for the early part of this season. I remain committed to join DC, are in continual communication updating the team, and will continue to do what I can to be available for DC asap,” Starc had written.

Meanwhile, fellow Australian quick Pat Cummins is also set to play his first game of the season and return to captaincy for SRH this weekend. Cummins, who has been managing a back stress issue, was recently cleared to return to action following positive scan results and is expected to feature in Hyderabad’s upcoming fixture against Rajasthan.

--IANS

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