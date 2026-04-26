April 26, 2026 1:53 PM हिंदी

'Data over dynasties': Grok supports Modi govt over Congress' dynastic politics

Data over dynasty: Grok supports Modi govt over Congress dynastic politics

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) A post circulating on social media platform X has drawn attention after the AI chatbot Grok appeared to respond to a hypothetical question about Indian political leadership in a way that users interpreted as supportive of “data-led governance” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Congress’ dynastic politics.

In the widely shared exchange, a user asked: “Hey @grok if you were an Indian citizen, who would you vote for as Prime Minister?”

Grok responded that, hypothetically, it would support Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing infrastructure development, Digital India and UPI growth, and India’s rise as the world’s fifth-largest economy. It contrasted this with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s focus on welfare critiques, adding that outcomes in jobs, technology, and global standing were more decisive, concluding with the phrase “data over dynasties”.

The response quickly went viral, with many users highlighting Grok’s apparent support for a governance model based on measurable development outcomes over legacy political structures. The phrase “data over dynasties” in particular has been widely discussed and reshared, becoming the central point of the debate.

Grok is an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI and integrated into the social media platform X. It is increasingly being described as a de facto social media encyclopedia due to its ability to analyse and summarise real-time conversations happening on the platform.

Unlike traditional encyclopedias, Grok does not rely on static entries. Instead, it generates responses dynamically using live data from X and the web, allowing it to function as a continuously updated knowledge system. This makes it especially relevant for interpreting breaking news, viral posts, and political discourse in real time.

Grok often functions as an “information provider” and even a kind of public interpreter of online discourse, summarising posts, clarifying context, and answering user queries directly within social conversations.

Supporters of such AI systems argue that they help users quickly understand complex topics by aggregating widely available information in real time. However, critics caution that responses generated from social media ecosystems may also reflect the biases, framing, or incomplete narratives present in online discourse.

--IANS

rs/dpb

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