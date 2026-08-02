August 02, 2026 2:20 AM हिंदी

CWG 2026: Preeti, Jaismine, Sakshi, Sachin win as India rule boxing ring with seven gold (Ld)

Preeti, Jaismine, Sakshi, Sachin win as India rule boxing ring with seven gold, three silver in their richest haul ever in the Commonwealth Games at Glasgow on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Glasgow, Aug 2 (IANS) Indian boxing scripted history at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Saturday by bagging seven gold medals — the highest-ever gold haul for the country in the competition.

Preeti (54kg), Jaismine (57kg), Sakshi (51kg), Priya (60kg), Arundhati (70kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg) and Ankush Panghal (80kg) won the gold medals while Jadumani Singh (55kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) and Narender (90+kg) claimed silver medals as India dominated the boxing competition at Glasgow with 10 medals.

This is India's best-ever performance in the Commonwealth Games boxing competition. Overall, the country has won 44 medals, including 11 gold, 13 silver and 20 bronze medals ahead of Glasgow 2026.

In the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, India tied with Northern Ireland as the most successful country in boxing with seven medals -- three gold, one silver and three bronze at the 2022 Games. But Northern Ireland topped the standings, bagging five gold medals out of seven. So, the country's performance at Glasgow surpassed their previous haul in a single edition of the Commonwealth Games.

Earlier, Sachin Siwach clinched a gold medal in the men’s 60kg after edging Namibia’s Tryagain Morni Ndevelo by a razor-thin 3-2 split decision in a gripping final, while Arundhati Choudhary capped off a sensational campaign by winning the women’s 70kg with a commanding unanimous decision over England’s Chantelle Reid in the final on Saturday.

Priya produced a composed and determined performance to clinch the gold medal in the women’s 60kg boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, defeating Canada’s Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh by a 4-1 split decision in a closely contested final.

Sakshi produced a commanding display to win the gold medal in the Women’s 51kg boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, defeating England’s Ruby White by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the final in Glasgow on Saturday.

The Indian boxer was in complete control throughout the bout, using her sharp footwork, accurate combinations and disciplined defence to keep her opponent at bay. Sakshi edged the opening round 10-9 on all five judges’ scorecards before tightening her grip on the contest in the second round.

Jasmine produced a commanding performance to defeat Northern Ireland’s Michaela Walsh by a unanimous 5-0 decision and win the women’s 57kg gold on Saturday.

The Indian boxer controlled the contest from the opening bell, using her sharp combinations, superior movement and clean punching to keep Walsh on the back foot throughout the three-round final at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC).

Preeti produced a commanding performance to win the gold medal in the women’s 54kg boxing, defeating Canada’s S.S. Delgado by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the final at the SEC Hall 5 on Saturday.

Preeti dominated the contest from the opening bell, with all five judges scoring each of the three rounds 10-9 in her favour for a perfect 30-27 verdict. She also registered a knockdown during the bout, underlining her superiority over the Canadian boxer.

This landmark performance not only surpasses India’s previous best of three gold medals but establishes the 2026 campaign as the most successful outing in Indian boxing history at the Commonwealth Games.

India's haul in boxing at Glasgow:

Gold medallists:

Preeti (54kg) – def. S.S. Delgado (CAN) 5-0

Jaismine (57kg) – def. Michaela Walsh (NIR) 5-0

Sakshi (51kg) – def. R. White (ENG) 5-0

Priya (60kg) – def. M.B. Al-Ahadieh (CAN) 4-1

Arundhati (70kg) – def. Chantelle Reid (ENG) 5-0

Sachin (60kg) – def. T.M. Ndevelo (NAM) 3-2

Ankush (80kg) – def. D. Shittu (ENG) 4-1

Silver medallists:

Jadumani (55kg)

Lovlina (75kg)

Narender (90+kg)

--IANS

bsk/

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