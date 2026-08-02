CWG 2026: Lovlina joins elite group of Indian boxers by winning silver in Glasgow

Glasgow, Aug 2 (IANS) Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain on Saturday became only the third Indian boxer after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to claim a medal in every major tournament after she bagged a silver at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Lovlina won silver in the women's 75kg category after losing to Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree in the final. She got a bye directly into the semifinals and reached the final by winning her first bout in Glasgow 2026 on Thursday.

This was Lovlina's third appearance at the Commonwealth Games and ends her long wait for a medal at the multi-sport event.

She has previously won a silver at the Asian Games, bronze at the Olympics and also has a gold and two bronzes at the World Championships, having had success in both the 69kg and 75kg weight categories.

Lovlina suffered a 4-1 defeat to Australia’s Emma-Sue Greentree in a hard-fought final in the women’s 75kg boxing at Glasgow.

Lovlina displayed her trademark composure and technical ability in a closely contested bout, but Greentree did enough to convince the majority of the judges and claim the gold medal.

According to the judges’ scorecards, the Australian boxer won by a 4-1 split decision after edging several closely fought rounds. Lovlina stayed in the contest throughout and landed some clean punches, but the judges favoured Greentree’s aggression and ring control.

Despite missing out on the top podium spot, the silver medal marks another significant achievement for the Assamese boxer, who has consistently delivered on the international stage. The medal adds to her growing list of accolades, which includes an Olympic bronze, World Championship medal and Asian Championship success.

Lovlina’s campaign in Glasgow once again showcased her experience and resilience as she battled through the draw to reach the final. Although she fell short in the gold medal bout, her silver further strengthens India’s boxing campaign at the Commonwealth Games.

The result also underlines India’s continued dominance in boxing at the Games, with Lovlina contributing another medal to the country’s tally in Glasgow.

--IANS

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