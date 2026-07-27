CWG 2026: ‘Aim is to get gold,’ says Sachin after sealing QF spot in men’s 60kg boxing

Glasgow, July 27 (IANS) Indian boxer Sachin has made his intentions clear after advancing to the men's 60kg quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games 2026, declaring that his sole objective in Glasgow is to return home with the gold medal following an impressive victory over England's William Hewitt.

Sachin booked his place in the last eight with a 4-1 split-decision win over the home boxer in the Round of 16, producing a composed tactical display to keep India's medal hopes alive in the competition.

Reflecting on his bout, the Indian boxer admitted there were moments when the contest became evenly balanced but felt he remained in control throughout.

“It was a tough bout. Everything I followed was going well. However, it was a bit…in the middle. Otherwise, the bout was clear,” Sachin told IANS after his Round of 16 win.

Sachin revealed that the encouragement from his corner played a key role in helping him maintain his confidence as the contest progressed, as he said, “After listening to the coaches, my morale only boosted."

With a place in the medal rounds now within touching distance, the 60kg boxer insisted that qualifying for the quarterfinals has not altered his ambitions.

“Now that a medal is at stake, I'll look for gold. I had come with the mindset of winning gold only, and the aim is to get it,” Sachin expressed.

The Indian pugilist also credited meticulous planning ahead of the Games, saying his preparations had focused extensively on studying potential opponents and formulating specific strategies.

“Preparations had started very early, as to how to play against which opponent. And that's what's going well,” he stated.

Against Hewitt, Sachin showcased impressive ring craft, combining clean punching with disciplined tactics to dictate the pace over three rounds. Four judges, from Kazakhstan, Canada, Mexico and Morocco, scored the contest 29-27 in his favour, while the Turkish judge awarded the same score to the English boxer.

A one-point deduction against Sachin during the bout ultimately had little bearing on the outcome as he secured a deserved victory. Having successfully negotiated the Round of 16, Sachin now heads into the quarterfinals knowing another victory will guarantee him a Commonwealth Games medal.

However, judging by his post-fight remarks, the Indian boxer is focused on much more than a podium finish as he continues his pursuit of gold.

--IANS

vi/bsk/