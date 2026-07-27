Over 2,000 Afghans return home from Pakistan, Iran in single day

Kabul, July 27 (IANS) About 431 Afghan families, comprising 2,199 people, returned home from Iran and Pakistan in a single day, local media reported on Monday.

Taliban's deputy spokesman Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat shared the High Commission for Addressing Migrants’ Problems' daily report on Monday. As per the report, 337 Afghan families, comprising 1,769 people, returned home through the Torkham crossing, Afghanistan-based Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

As many as 39 families, comprising 213 people, returned to Afghanistan through the Spin Boldak crossing, while 42 families, comprising 167 people, returned home through the Pul-i-Abrisham crossing, and 294 travellers also entered Afghanistan.

The commission's report revealed that 13 families, comprising 50 people, returned to Afghanistan through the Islam Qala crossing, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Last month, Amnesty International urged the international community to stop unlawful expulsion of Afghan refugees and called for protecting their needs as per international human rights law.

Afghan refugees face arbitrary arrests and family separations in host nations and face human rights violations when they return to Afghanistan, the rights group said.

"Millions of Afghan refugees are being expelled across the globe, and that number keeps climbing day by day. In host countries, they are facing arbitrary arrests and family separations; upon return, they are facing human rights violations amidst one of the most severe humanitarian crisis in the world," Amnesty said in a post on X.

"The unlawful expulsions of Afghan people must stop, and people with international protection needs must be safeguarded as per international human rights law," it added.

The agency's statement comes as international agencies report an increase in the deportation of Afghan refugees from neighbouring nations. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) have repeatedly said that the return of Afghan refugees must be safe and dignified and called for greater international support for returnees.

--IANS

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