Air Force Chiefs of India and Cote d'Ivoire discuss defence cooperation, issues of mutual interest

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) India and Cote d'Ivoire on Monday held discussions on strengthening defence cooperation, military-to-military engagement and issues of mutual interest.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, and the Chief of Air Staff of the Cote d'Ivoire Air Force, Major General Koffi N'Guessan who was presented a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Air Headquarters in New Delhi ahead of the meeting.

"The visit featured discussions on issues of mutual interest and, avenues to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and enhance military-to-military engagement," the Indian Air Force (IAF) posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Major General Koffi N'Guessan Alfred held a meeting with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, with discussions held on strengthening defence cooperation and enhancing the capabilities of the Ivory Coast Air Force.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met Chief of Air Staff of the Cote d'Ivoire Air Force, Air Maj Gen Koffi N'Guessan Alfred, in New Delhi on July 27, 2026. The two sides discussed ongoing and potential avenues for defence cooperation and exchanged views on strengthening collaboration to enhance the capabilities of the Ivory Coast Air Force, reaffirming the shared commitment to deepening bilateral defence ties," the Ministry of Defence posted on X.

Major General Koffi N'Guessan Alfred also visited the National War Memorial and paid homage to India's brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

He signed the visitors' book at the National War Memorial and called it a "great honour" to pay tribute to brave men and women of the Indian Armed Forces who made the sacrifice in the service of the nation.

"It is a great honour to pay tribute to the brave men and women of India's Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their nation. On behalf of the Ivorian Air Force and the Armed Forces of Cote d'Ivoire, I express our deepest respect and solidarity," wrote Major General Koffi N'Guessan Alfred.

"May this memorial preserve their memory and strengthen the friendship between the Indian Air Force and the Ivorian Air Force. To all who served and who gave their lives, we offer our enduring gratitude and salute," he added.

--IANS

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