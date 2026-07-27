Rakul Preet Singh is back at gym after injury, shares valuable lessons taught by recovery

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh is back to the grind, and isn’t afraid to chase a new version of herself. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from her gym session.

The actress entered her gym after an injury, and shared that the injury taught her that healing is a process that takes time, and it can’t be rushed.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she reflected on the aftermath of the injury, and how she is looking at a new beginning.

She wrote, “Every journey has a chapter that no one plans for. Mine came in the form of an injury. One moment I was focused on becoming stronger every day, and the next I was forced to stop completely. It wasn’t just the pain that was difficult, it was the silence that came with stepping away from something that had become such a big part of my life. The gym wasn’t only a place where I trained my body. It was where I built discipline, cleared my mind, and reminded myself every day that growth comes from consistency. The hardest part wasn’t watching my progress pause. It was learning to accept that healing couldn’t be rushed. Every day I wanted to get back, but my body kept reminding me that recovery has its own timeline. There were moments of frustration, moments of doubt, and moments when I wondered how much I would lose. But slowly I realized that sometimes life isn’t trying to stop you. Sometimes it’s preparing you to come back with a different perspective”.

The actress shared that recovery taught her lessons that no workout ever could. It taught her patience when she wanted results.

She shared, “It taught me gratitude for movements I once took for granted. It reminded me that strength isn’t always loud. Sometimes strength is choosing to rest when your mind wants to push harder. Sometimes strength is believing in yourself even when you can’t see immediate progress. As the days passed, I stopped focusing on everything I had lost and started appreciating everything I still had. The goal changed from lifting heavier weights to simply becoming healthy again. Every small improvement became a victory”.

Every step forward, no matter how small, reminded me that progress never truly disappears. It just looks different during different phases of life. Today, walking back into the gym feels like returning home after a long journey. Everything looks familiar, yet I know I’m not the same person who walked out year and half ago. I’m carrying new experiences, new lessons, and a new appreciation for every opportunity to train again. This isn’t about picking up where I left off. It’s about beginning again with a stronger mindset. I’m not chasing the version of myself that existed before the injury. That chapter is over”, she added.

--IANS

aa/