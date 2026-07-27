CWG 2026: Ankush storms into 60kg boxing quarterfinals

Glasgow, July 27 (IANS) India's Ankush moved within one win of a Commonwealth Games medal after cruising into the men's 80kg boxing quarterfinals with a unanimous victory, while compatriot Sachin also booked his place in the last eight of the men's 60kg event with an impressive win at Glasgow 2026.

Ankush, who won silver at the World Boxing Cup Finals in 2025, gave a dominant performance to beat Zalaan from Antigua and Barbuda 5-0 on points in the round of 16 on Monday. The Indian boxer maintained control of the match from beginning to end, won all three of the rounds, and received perfect 10 scores from each of the five judges, thus securing a comprehensive win.

Ankush reaches the quarterfinals as a result of his win, though his opponent has not yet been determined. If he wins his next match, the Indian athlete will secure at least a bronze medal.

Sachin earlier reached the quarterfinals in the men's 60kg event after winning against William Hewitt from England by a 4-1 split decision.

Sachin demonstrated outstanding ring skills, executed sharp combinations and showed great tactical discipline, beating the favourite from home over three rounds to secure a remarkable win. The judges from Kazakhstan, Canada, Mexico and Morocco gave the match a score of 29-27 for the Indian boxer, while the Turkish judge scored the encounter 29-27 for Hewitt.

Even though Sachin had one point taken away during the contest, this made very little difference to the result since he always landed clean punches, set the pace and kept control of the exchanges with an aggressive but composed performance.

The win had kept India's chances of winning a medal in the men's 60kg event alive, and Sachin was now only one win away from reaching the podium.

Since both Ankush and Sachin have advanced to the quarterfinals, India's team in boxing has carried on its promising performance at the Commonwealth Games, the two boxers now being in a position to secure medals.

--IANS

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