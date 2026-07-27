After cancer treatment machine, India gifts Cobalt-60 source to Kyrgyzstan

Bishkek, July 27 (IANS) Kyrgyzstan Health Minister Damirbek Osmonov and Indian Envoy Birender Singh Yadav on Monday visited the National Centre of Oncology and Haematology in Bishkek to get acquainted about the functioning of the Bhabhatron-2 cancer treatment machine which was recently loaded with a new Cobalt-60 source gifted by India.

According to the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, the Bhabhatron-2 cancer treatment machine was also earlier gifted by the Indian government to the National Centre of Oncology and Haematology in the country's capital.

“H.E. Mr. Damirbek Osmonov, Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic and Ambassador Singh visited the National Centre of Oncology and Haematology and learned about the functioning of the Bhabhatron-2 cancer treatment machine, earlier gifted by the Government of India to the National Centre of Oncology and Haematology, Bishkek after the loading of a new Cobalt-60 source,” the Embassy wrote on X.

According to the Embassy, with the replacement of the Cobalt-60 source, the Bhabhatron-2 machine can now treat 10 times more patients per day.

“The Cobalt-60 source replacement is a gift from the Government and people of India to the Kyrgyz Republic,” the Embassy highlighted.

Last week, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, held a meeting with Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zheenbek Kulubaev, on the sidelines of a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Kyrgyz resort town of Cholpon Ata.

During the meeting, the two ministers reviewed progress in India-Kyrgyzstan partnership and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

"Pleased to meet HE. Mr. Zheenbek Kulubaev, Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Cholpon Ata, Kyrgyzstan. Reviewed the progress in our bilateral partnership and discussed avenues to further strengthen cooperation across key sectors. Reaffirmed our shared commitment to further advancing the India–Kyrgyz Republic Strategic Partnership," MoS Singh wrote on X after the meeting.

–IANS

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