Prasanna Bisht explains why her ‘Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya’ hits home for her

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actress Prasanna Bisht, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released streaming series ‘Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya’, has shared that her character of a teacher in the show resembles her own mother.

For the actress, stepping into the shoes of a government school teacher became an incredibly personal and rewarding experience for the actor, whose own mother has spent years teaching in a government school.

The actress said that the role felt like it had been written especially for her, from reliving stories she had grown up hearing at home to finding herself in Kanchan. While the character became a tribute to those memories, it also lent her the opportunity to explore a lighter, comedic space after a string of emotionally demanding roles.

Talking about her part in the show, the actress said, "Honestly, it felt like the character had been written for me. Kanchan is so much like my mother. I genuinely felt like I was living my mother's younger days when she had just become a teacher. She used to teach me Physics and Maths as a kid, which later became my favourite subjects. So, Kanchan is a combination of my mother and me”.

She further mentioned, “My mother is a government school teacher, so whatever we used to shoot reminded me of the stories she would tell me whenever I came back from school. She would tell me, 'This happened in our school today,' and we would laugh about it. I think that's one of the biggest challenges, and these teachers are doing it beautifully. For me, every moment was important because I genuinely felt like I was representing my mother through Kanchan. So yes, everything about this experience was special to me”.

The show also stars Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni, and Prachee Shah in lead roles.

She also spoke about embracing comedy after a series of intense roles, as she said, "Actually, I was on the lookout for a role that was very light, so Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya was actually something I think I manifested. I really wanted to do a comedy show with a beautiful message. And honestly, I had to unlearn intense acting to do comedy. I'd been doing so many intense roles that it took me time to understand the tone of comedy. But with the help of the team and the director, I eventually found my rhythm”.

Directed by Himank Gaur and created and executive produced by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena under the banner of Posham Pa Pictures, the seven-episode comedy-drama is written by Biswapati Sarkar, Akshay Asthana, Nupur Pai, Tatsat Pandey, and Meghna Srivastava.

The series is available to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

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