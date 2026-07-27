Contours of new world order are being shaped in struggle and intense competition: Putin

Moscow, July 27 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday stated that the contours of a new world order are being formed in a struggle and intense competition. Addressing a meeting with deputies of the concluding 8th State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation at the St George’s Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Putin highlighted that the past five years, which were the period of their tenure, were difficult and "extremely challenging" for the country.

"The past five years, which incidentally were the period of your tenure, were difficult and extremely challenging for our country. It is, without any exaggeration, one of the decisive stages in our Fatherland’s history, when the very fate, the future of our people is at stake, — and it really is not an exaggeration, — and when the contours of a new world order are being shaped in a struggle and intense competition," Putin was quoted as saying at the meeting by the Russian Presidential office.

"Today, we continue to protect the security and independence of the state, the truth and justice. Participants in the special military operation are fighting heroically for Russia and their ancestral home. Our entire nation and society support them. We will achieve our goals and do everything for victory and for Russia," he added.

Last week, Boris Titov, Special Presidential Representative for Relations with International Organisations to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, said that Russia is setting the tone for the discussion of the global order and the architecture of international relations after 2030.

"Our trip today to the high-level forum on sustainable development is a beginning. We, Russia, are initiating a conversation about what the architecture of the world order and relations between countries should look like after 2030. This is a new architecture for global relations," Titov told Russian journalists in New York after leading the Russian delegation at the UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF).

"If we talk about advantages, Russia is certainly strong online, that is, in digital technologies, but, of course, we are kings of the offline world, because it's impossible to grow grain or ensure that every home has water online. It's impossible to move the Arctic to the cloud. Therefore, in Russia, we are kings of the offline world—of today's vital human needs," he emphasised.

Last month, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said that changing the world order must not be just declarative, but factual.

"We're accustomed to characterising a reality in which the principle of state equality doesn't work as a unipolar world order. Everyone says it should be consigned to the dustbin of history. Yes. But it's clearly in no hurry, and, importantly, it won't disappear on its own. After all, this departure shouldn't be declarative; it should be de facto. And this will mean, given the root cause of the problems, that the principle of state equality will become real and enforceable," Kosachev said at the opening of the Primakov Readings International Scientific and Expert Forum.

–IANS

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