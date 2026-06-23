'Couldn't stop smiling...': Sooryavanshi shares first emotional reaction on receiving India jersey

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reflected on earning his maiden call-up to the senior team and opened about the emotional moment he got his hands on his India jersey, describing it as the ultimate fulfilment of why he first picked up a cricket bat.

At the age of 15 years and 71 days, Sooryavanshi earned his maiden call-up to the India T20 squad for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England and the Asian Games 2026, becoming the youngest player to be picked for India, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s 36-year record.

Tendulkar made his India debut in 1989 against Pakistan at the age of 16 years and 205 days, making him the youngest Indian player ever to feature in a senior international cricket match. If Sooryavanshi features during the tour, he will also become the youngest player to debut for India in men’s international cricket.

"Words cannot explain it. The reason I picked up the bat from day one and went to the ground for practice: that dream is fulfilled now. The biggest step in that journey was completed today. I truly cannot put this feeling into words.

"I felt like a dream when I saw that T-shirt; I couldn't stop smiling. Sometimes things happen that you never imagined could happen. When it finally does, you don't know how to react. That was exactly how I felt," the teenage prodigy said in a video shared by BCCI with a caption, "Ladies & Gentlemen, the moment the nation has been waiting for has arrived! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in #TeamIndia jersey. Witness this incredibly special moment."

India will play two T20Is in Belfast on June 26 and 28, followed by five matches in England from July 1 to 11. The men’s cricket tournament at the Asian Games will start on September 24 and conclude with the medal matches on October 3.

Sooryavanshi’s call-up comes on the back of a sensational IPL 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals, where he established himself as one of the breakout stars of the tournament.

The left-hander won the Orange Cap after scoring 776 runs in 16 innings at a staggering strike rate of 237.30, including one century, five half-centuries and a record 72 sixes.