BRICS leaders flag rising global polarisation and distrust; call for diplomatic push to prevent conflicts

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) BRICS leaders on Saturday expressed concern over the growing global polarisation and distrust and called for stronger international efforts to safeguard peace and security through politico-diplomatic measures and conflict prevention amid rising geopolitical tensions.

The concerns were outlined in the '2026 New Delhi Declaration' adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital.

“We note the current global context of polarization and distrust and encourage global action to strengthen international peace and security. We call on the international community to respond to these challenges and associated security threats through politico-diplomatic measures to lower conflict potential and stress the need to engage in conflict prevention efforts, including through addressing their root causes,” read the joint declaration.

“We underscore that security among all countries is indivisible and reiterate our commitment to the peaceful resolution of international disputes through dialogue, consultation and diplomacy. We encourage the active role of regional organisations in conflict prevention and resolution and support all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of crises,” it added.

The leaders highlighted the importance of preventive diplomacy and mediation, with the consent of relevant parties, as essential tools to avoid crisis and prevent their escalation, in accordance with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter. In this regard, they agreed to explore avenues for cooperation on the prevention of armed conflicts, UN peacekeeping missions, African Union peace support operations, and mediation and peace processes.

“We express concern about ongoing conflicts in many parts of the world and the current state of polarisation and fragmentation in the international order. We express alarm at the current trend that has seen a critical increase in global military spending, to the detriment of the provision of adequate financing for development to developing countries,” the declaration mentioned.

“We advocate for a multilateral approach that respects diverse national viewpoints and positions on crucial global issues, including sustainable development, the eradication of hunger and poverty and contributing to the global response to climate change, while expressing deep concern over attempts to link security with the climate change agenda,” it noted

Expressing grave concern over the growing risks of nuclear danger and conflict, the leaders reiterate the need for invigorating the system of disarmament, arms control and non-proliferation and for preserving its integrity and effectiveness to achieve global stability and international peace and security.

“We stress the significant contribution of nuclear-weapon-free zones to the strengthening of the nuclear non-proliferation regime, reaffirm our support for and respect towards all existing nuclear-weapons-free zones and their associated assurances against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons, and acknowledge the paramount importance of the efforts aiming at accelerating the implementation of the resolutions on the Establishment of a Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and other Weapons of Mass Destruction in the Middle East, including the Conference convened pursuant to UN General Assembly Decision 73/546,” the leaders said.

“We call on all invited parties to participate in this conference in good faith and engage with this effort constructively. We note the adoption of the UNGA Resolution 79/241 ‘Comprehensive study of the question of nuclear-weapon-free zones in all its aspects’ as well as the successful conclusion of the study, which was adopted by the Group by consensus,” they added.

--IANS

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