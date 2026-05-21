Conducive Ranchi weather a big boost to confidence, say top athletes ahead of Sr National Athletics

Ranchi, May 21 (IANS) Good weather conditions at this time of the year in Ranchi will be an advantage for the athletes during the four-day 29th National Senior Athletics Federation Competitions, says Commonwealth Games bronze medallist in men’s high jump, Tejaswin Shankar.

Many other top athletes agreed to his assessment as the national athletics circuit gears up for the mega event of the domestic circuit, the last opportunity to qualify for the Indian squads for the Commonwealth Games, which starts on Friday.

Shankar, 27, will compete in the gruelling decathlon in Ranchi, which will be the last domestic competition for aspiring athletes to achieve the qualification standard set by AFI (Athletics Federation of India) for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games starting July 23.

“I’ve been camping here for the last two days to get used to local weather conditions, and surprisingly, the weather has been good in the morning and evening,” Shankar told the media on the eve of the Ranchi competition. “Recovery between each of the ten disciplines in the decathlon, spread over two days, is important to perform at an optimum level.”

The Indian contingent had won eight medals, including gold in men’s triple jump through Eldhouse Paul at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Shankar had won a bronze medal in the men’s high jump in Birmingham. However, this time his focus will be on the decathlon and not the high jump. “I’m all set to achieve my goal here in Ranchi,” says Shankar with an air of confidence.

India’s talented sprinter Animesh Kujur says his main focus during the four-day competition will be on the 200m. “I’m mentally and physically prepared to give my best here in Ranchi," Kujur, 22, holds men’s 100m and 200m national records. “The weather conditions are okay in Ranchi, and I have to perform exceptionally well to board the flight for Glasgow,” says India’s leading sprinter.

Kujur will also be competing in the men's 100m sprint on the opening day. “The field is competitive, but I’m ready,” says the top sprinter.

The cream of Indian track and field will be seen in action at Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Stadium (Morabadi). As per the guidelines of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games Organising Committee, a maximum of 16 and 16 women athletes will be given entry. “The AFI selection panel will take a final call on the strength of the Indian team,” says Lalit Bhanot, Chairman of the AFI Planning Commission.

Apart from the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, the Ranchi competition will also act as final selection trials for the National U23 Athletics squad. Jay Kumar, a talented 400m runner, will be one to watch in the U23 group.

Medals will be decided in seven events on the opening day on Friday. The men’s 10,000m will be the first event of the four-day meet.

The men’s 100m and 400m first round is scheduled for the morning session on Friday. The semis in both 100m and 400m are scheduled for the evening session.

Medals will also be decided in women’s long jump, discus throw, and men’s hammer throw on Friday. The men's and women’s 3000m steeplechase final is the last event of the opening day.

--IANS

bsk/