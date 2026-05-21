Traditional crafts receiving global respect under Modi govt, says Odisha artist

Puri, May 21 (IANS) Talapatra artist Soumyaranjan Das is of the view that traditional art forms are finally receiving the recognition they deserve on the global stage. He gives credit for this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking about the growing international attention towards Odisha’s palm leaf engraving art, Das told IANS that while some people may view Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gifting of traditional handicrafts as a strategy, artisans see it differently.

“For us artisans, it is a medium to promote and expand our work and art,” Das said. “I do not believe that the gifts presented by Modi ji to leaders abroad are part of any agenda. PM Modi hain to Mumkin hai (if Modi ji is there, then things become possible) — and that is why our art is now gaining recognition across the world,” Das added.

He was replying to questions about PM Modi’s gifts reflecting Indian tradition to the foreign leaders.

PM Modi recently presented specially curated Indian gifts to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, King Harald V, Queen Sonja, and Crown Prince Haakon during his visit to Norway, highlighting India’s rich artistic traditions, sustainable craftsmanship, and cultural heritage. Queen Sonja was presented with a Palm Leaf Pattachitra artwork, locally known as Tala Pattachitra, one of Odisha’s most ancient and intricate artistic traditions. Unlike cloth-based paintings, this art form involves engraving detailed illustrations onto specially-treated palm leaves sourced from the Palmyra tree.

Known for its exceptional precision, Palm Leaf Pattachitra is often created in the form of foldable panels or strips joined with thread, blending storytelling, calligraphy, and classical iconography into a single artistic expression.

The organic texture and fine detailing reflect generations of patient craftsmanship and the enduring creativity of Odisha’s artisan communities.

Das explained that the promotion of Odisha’s traditional palm leaf art has opened new opportunities for craftsmen who earlier struggled to gain visibility. According to him, global appreciation for the art form has increased significantly in recent years.

“This is certainly a promotion of our culture and traditional art,” he said.

“Earlier, hardly anyone paid attention to this art form, but today we are receiving very positive responses from all over the world. Modi ji has become a medium through which Odisha’s culture and traditional art forms are reaching the global stage.”

Describing the intricate nature of the craft, Das said the artwork requires extraordinary patience and dedication. Artists engrave stories from the Mahabharata, Ramayana, and Krishna Leela on palm leaves with detailed illustrations, while descriptions are written in Hindi, English, and Sanskrit.

“Our wish is not limited to Norway alone,” Das said. “We want this art to be promoted and recognised throughout the world.”

Calling it a reflection of the “Vocal for Local” vision, Das added that local handicrafts and folk art have received a renewed identity and stronger promotion under PM Modi’s leadership, helping artisans earn recognition and respect internationally.

--IANS

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