May 21, 2026 11:06 PM हिंदी

JKCA declares elected office-bearers after Supreme Court vacates stay on results

Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) declares elected office-bearers after Supreme Court vacates stay on results

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) The Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) on Thursday announced its newly elected office-bearers after the Supreme Court vacated the interim stay on the declaration of results, thus clearing the way for the formal conclusion of the electoral process.

The development came after petitioners in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 17/2026, Youth Cricket Club & Ors. vs JKCA & Anr., withdrew their plea before the apex court, citing alleged fraud and electoral roll manipulation.

JKCA counsel had raised preliminary objections on the maintainability of the petition, following which the interim order dated January 8, 2026 - which had permitted the election process but stayed declaration of results - stood vacated.

Electoral Officer A.K. Joti, IAS (Retd.), subsequently declared the results of the JKCA Elections. The newly-elected office bearers are: Javid Ahmed Kitab (President), Desh Rattan Dubey (Vice‑President), Vivek Khajuria (Secretary), Rajan Singh (Treasurer), and Apex Council Members Anil Kumar Koul and Rakesh Koul.

Further nominations were confirmed under Rule 22 of the JKCA constitution. Senior Deputy Accountant General (AMG I/Administration) Ankush Kumar has been nominated to the Apex Council by the AG Office, while Ankita Jalla and Vikrant Taggar have also been nominated to the Apex Council as representatives from the state in the Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA).

JKCA expressed its gratitude to the Supreme Court, the Electoral Officer, and stakeholders for ensuring a fair and transparent process to have an elected body in place after nine years.

“JKCA expresses its gratitude to the Hon’ble Supreme Court, the Electoral Officer, members of the Association, and all stakeholders for ensuring that the electoral process was conducted in a fair, transparent, and democratic manner.

“The Association now looks forward to moving ahead collectively in the larger interest of cricket in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. The outgoing Sub Committee Members of JKCA, while congratulating the newly elected office-bearers, have wished them good luck for their future endeavours,” added the JKCA.

--IANS

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