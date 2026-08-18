August 18, 2026 5:30 PM हिंदी

Commonwealth winners recall emotional victory moments on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 18'

Commonwealth winners recall emotional victory moments on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 18'

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) After finishing fourth at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, winners Lovlina Borgohain and Jhandu Kumar took on the hot seat at the popular reality game show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18'.

During their interaction with host and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, they looked back on their humble beginnings. Lovlina and Jhandu also talked about how these international achievements at the Commonwealth Games felt more like a responsibility.

Big B asked the winners, "Jab aap wahan victory stand pe khade hote hain aur Hamara Rashtriya Dhwaj upar ja raha hota hain, aur Rashtriya Geet jab bajta hain wahan par, to aisi sthiti mein kis tarah ke bhav aate hain mann mein? ("When you are standing there on the victory stand and our National Flag is going up, and when the National Anthem is playing there, what kind of emotions are you feeling?)"

Expressing the sheer pride of representing the nation, Commonwealth boxer Lovlina, who bagged a silver in the 75 kg category for boxing, shared, "Sir, bohot proud moment hota hain, matlab, bohot special hota hai, bolke express nahi kiya jaa sakta (Sir, it's a very proud moment, I mean, it's very special, can't really be expressed in words)."

Commonwealth para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar also revealed that all the struggles of his life flashed before his eyes in that moment.

"Aisa lagta hain sir ki jitna pichhle time mein humne dukh saha hai, usme hame khushi mil gaya sir (It feels, sir, that all the suffering we went through in the past has now brought us happiness, sir.)," he recalled.

Sharmila Dhankar and Asmita Dey were also present during the special episode of the show.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18' airs from Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS

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