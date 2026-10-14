‘Comeback 2.0’: Sreeshankar undergoes ankle surgery in London after Asian silver, sets sights on LA28

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar has undergone ankle surgery in London after damaging his ligaments in a take-off board slip during the men’s long jump final at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya on September 28.

The 27-year-old confirmed the procedure in an Instagram post on Wednesday, October 14, saying the surgery was necessary to stabilise his right ankle ahead of the 2027 World Championships in Beijing and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“As much as I didn’t want to go through all this, I didn’t have a choice this time either. I underwent a minor ankle surgery yesterday at Fortius Clinic London, under the care of Dr. Pieter D’Hooghe. Courtesy of the slip off the takeoff board during the Asian Games, I injured my ligaments,” Sreeshankar wrote while sharing pictures with his doctor and coach.

"After further consultations and investigations, surgery was deemed necessary to ensure that my ankle is stable and ready for the upcoming season, with the World Championships 2027 in Beijing and, most importantly, LA 2028," he added.

Sreeshankar’s latest setback comes after he had initially hoped to manage the injury through rest and rehabilitation. The incident occurred on a rain-soaked track during the Asian Games final, when he slipped while preparing for his fourth attempt and twisted his right ankle.

Unable to complete his final two jumps, he nevertheless secured the silver medal with his second-round effort of 8.07m. China’s Shi Yuhao claimed gold with 8.17m, while Uzbekistan’s Anvar Anvarov took bronze with 8.06m.

The decision to operate followed further medical consultations and investigations. Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi had announced on Monday that the central government would bear the full cost of Sreeshankar’s surgery, treatment and rehabilitation, ensuring access to specialist care as he works towards his return to competition.

Beyond the physical setback, the repeated interruptions to his career have also weighed on the Indian athlete. Addressing questions about his recurring injuries, Sreeshankar acknowledged that he had no definitive explanation but said his focus remained on moving forward rather than dwelling on the circumstances.

“Some of you might be wondering why this guy keeps getting injured again and again. Tbh, I don’t have an answer to that. I could simply blame it on the wet takeoff board or perhaps my fate, but neither is going to help me. I’d rather accept what has happened and keep working towards becoming the best version of myself,” he added.

Despite the latest setback, the long jumper struck a determined note, invoking the mentality that he believes will carry him through another rehabilitation process. “But one thing I know for sure is that I have that extra comeback gene and the Mamba Mentality in me. That will do the job.”

Sreeshankar also acknowledged the institutions supporting his treatment, expressing gratitude to the Sports Authority of India’s TOPS scheme, the Athletics Federation of India and the Reliance Foundation for Youth Sports.

“Sincere gratitude to SAI-TOPS @media.iccsai @afiindia_official and @rfyouthsports for ensuring that I received treatment from the best hands in the world. Forever grateful for your support, and I truly mean it,” he stated.

The surgery marks another chapter in Sreeshankar’s efforts to return to the international stage after injury-related interruptions. With the World Championships in Beijing in 2027 and the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 among his key targets, the immediate priority will be rehabilitation and restoring the stability of his right ankle.

Signing off his update with a message of renewed resolve, he made his intentions clear: “And yeah, here we go again !! Comeback 2.0, to chase down another set of major medals!!, he concluded.

--IANS

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