Cocos Keeling emerges as key hub in India-Australia maritime partnership: Report

New Delhi/ Canberra, July 18 (IANS) The Cocos Keeling Islands (CKI) complement India's Andaman and Nicobar Command, which faces the Bay of Bengal and the approaches to the Malacca Strait. Given its location in the eastern Indian Ocean, CKI provides India with a more distributed maritime outlook of the sea lanes, including those linked to the Sunda and Lombok straits, a report has stated.

The India-Australia developments around CKI are part of a broader strategic realignment, rather than merely an isolated island initiative. Once a remote outpost, CKI is emerging as a dual-use strategic hub that expands India's and Australia’s reach across the eastern Indian Ocean. This underscores that maritime influence depends less on "dramatic declarations" and more on "access, visibility and persistence", Sanjay Agarwal, an Indian Army veteran and former Security Advisor in the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs, wrote in 'South Asia Monitor'.

"CKI sits near the Sunda and Lombok sea lanes — routes for maritime traffic and submarines between the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean. For India, this adds a southern layer to its maritime awareness architecture presently anchored in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. For Australia, it strengthens a forward position in its Indian Ocean-facing defence posture. The result is not a grand alliance moment, but a more credible strategic geometry," he noted.

While projected as a civilian assistance — a temporary space-tracking terminal supporting India’s Gaganyaan mission — the facility in the CKI will also facilitate regular opportunities for engagement and trust-building, expanding the scope of its use. Strategic infrastructure, however, rarely remains confined to a single purpose. A facility located on a forward island with sensitive geography can gradually create broader prospects and foster operational familiarity, Agarwal mentioned.

"Hence, the development matters. Civilian cooperation can serve as a bridge to deeper strategic alignment without announcement. In practical terms, the space-tracking arrangement signals mutual confidence and gives both India and Australia an additional platform for long-term coordination. It also shows how middle powers in the Indo-Pacific increasingly use dual-use infrastructure to shape strategic space sans theatrics," he highlighted.

According to the former Indian Army officer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Indonesia aligns with the broader maritime strategy. He noted that Indonesia occupies a pivotal position in the Indo-Pacific’s geographic network, with key maritime locations such as Sabang, Malacca, Sunda and Lombok. Growing cooperation in defence, maritime domain awareness and infrastructure reflects a gradual yet significant alignment of strategic interests.

"Viewed with India’s work in southern Car Nicobar, a chain of positions will extend from the eastern Bay of Bengal to the Malacca–Sunda–Lombok system. The value lies not in any single asset, but in the cumulative effect of distributed access, improved visibility and a more confident maritime posture. Significant and hopefully enduring," said Agarwal.

--IANS

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