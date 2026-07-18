Pressure on senior stars because India has immense bench strength, says Dinesh Karthik

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has weighed in on the intense selection pressures in Indian cricket ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, stating that the senior players are under pressure because the national set-up is full of quality bench strength.

Karthik's remarks come amid intense speculation surrounding veteran India opener Rohit Sharma's future in the 50-over format, with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia firmly quashing the suggestion that the third and final ODI against England at Lord’s will be his final international game.

“Right now, India is at a place where no other cricketing nation is. The number of cricketers that could fill up spots across the XI for any player is obviously the highest it has ever been, and it is definitely the highest right now among any cricketing nation.

“So, there is going to be pressure for every player involved, and that's what makes playing for the country right now so much more difficult. As a selector as well, it's not easy. If you're sitting in Ajit Agarkar's chair, to weigh the possibility of having a current superstar or one that could be a superstar in a few years, we're talking about some of the greatest that have played the game,” Karthik said on The Scoop by Wisden.

Reflecting on Rohit's legacy, Karthik hailed the current skipper as a titan of limited-overs cricket. “Irrespective of when he finishes, I do feel he's been one of India's greatest white-ball cricketers. The kind of attitude he's brought to the table, and the kind of memories he's created on and off the field with so many players, is what will keep him smiling for the rest of his life.”

With Rohit set to be over 40 by the time the 2027 ODI World Cup arrives, Karthik stated that navigating this transition period will require transparent communication from the management, acknowledging that while legends deserve a respectful exit, fairytale endings are rare in professional sport.

“It will need a lot of communication, a lot of clarity, and it's not easy. Then you have the players themselves, who are obviously making a mark with every game they play. In every tournament they go to, they perform so well, and it is not easy to keep them out.

"But having said all of that, there is a way in which some of the seniors will want to finish, and I do wish they were given that opportunity because of what they've achieved for the country. But in saying that, it is not the easiest thing to achieve because sometimes not all fairy tales have a happy ending,” he concluded.

--IANS

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