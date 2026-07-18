July 18, 2026 11:59 PM हिंदी

Pressure on senior stars because India has immense bench strength, says Dinesh Karthik

Pressure on senior stars is because India has immense bench strength, says Dinesh Karthik ahead of third ODI against England in London. Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has weighed in on the intense selection pressures in Indian cricket ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, stating that the senior players are under pressure because the national set-up is full of quality bench strength.

Karthik's remarks come amid intense speculation surrounding veteran India opener Rohit Sharma's future in the 50-over format, with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia firmly quashing the suggestion that the third and final ODI against England at Lord’s will be his final international game.

“Right now, India is at a place where no other cricketing nation is. The number of cricketers that could fill up spots across the XI for any player is obviously the highest it has ever been, and it is definitely the highest right now among any cricketing nation.

“So, there is going to be pressure for every player involved, and that's what makes playing for the country right now so much more difficult. As a selector as well, it's not easy. If you're sitting in Ajit Agarkar's chair, to weigh the possibility of having a current superstar or one that could be a superstar in a few years, we're talking about some of the greatest that have played the game,” Karthik said on The Scoop by Wisden.

Reflecting on Rohit's legacy, Karthik hailed the current skipper as a titan of limited-overs cricket. “Irrespective of when he finishes, I do feel he's been one of India's greatest white-ball cricketers. The kind of attitude he's brought to the table, and the kind of memories he's created on and off the field with so many players, is what will keep him smiling for the rest of his life.”

With Rohit set to be over 40 by the time the 2027 ODI World Cup arrives, Karthik stated that navigating this transition period will require transparent communication from the management, acknowledging that while legends deserve a respectful exit, fairytale endings are rare in professional sport.

“It will need a lot of communication, a lot of clarity, and it's not easy. Then you have the players themselves, who are obviously making a mark with every game they play. In every tournament they go to, they perform so well, and it is not easy to keep them out.

"But having said all of that, there is a way in which some of the seniors will want to finish, and I do wish they were given that opportunity because of what they've achieved for the country. But in saying that, it is not the easiest thing to achieve because sometimes not all fairy tales have a happy ending,” he concluded.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Andrey Rublev and Luciano Darderi bounce back to set title showdown in the Nordea Open ATP 250 series in Bastad, Sweden, on Sunday. Photo credit: ATP

Nordea Open 2026: Rublev, Darderi bounce back to set Bastad title showdown

Sunny Deol confirms he has done little work on ‘Ramayana’

Sunny Deol confirms he has done little work on ‘Ramayana’

Luis de la Fuente's quiet evolution taking Spain to the brink of glory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the final against Argentina. Photo credit: FIFA

FIFA WC Final: Luis de la Fuente's quiet evolution taking Spain to the brink of glory

Jharkhand embraces Trophy Tour to mark Ranchi's historic debut as host venue for the 135th Durand Cup. Photo credit: Indian Army

135th Durand Cup: Jharkhand embraces Trophy Tour to mark Ranchi's historic debut as host venue

U Mumba TT crush UP Prometheans for biggest-ever win; Ahmedabad APL Pipers power to 10-5 win over PBG Pune Jaguars in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7 at the Dr Shayama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Taleigao near Panaji on Saturday. Photo credit: UTT

UTT Season 7: U Mumba crush UP for biggest-ever win, Ahmedabad power to 10-5 win over Pune (Ld)

UN warns of acute food insecurity in Afghanistan (File Image)

UN warns of acute food insecurity in Afghanistan

Pakistan detains over 120 Afghans in Lahore (File Image)

Pakistan detains over 120 Afghans in Lahore

Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's heartfelt notes for special edition Saiyaara LP: A reminder that love will always be strongest force to exist (Photo: ahaan panday/instagram)

Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's heartfelt notes for special edition Saiyaara LP: A reminder that love will always be strongest force to exist

Srinagar: CRPF personnel maintain vigil at a security checkpoint as part of the multi-layered security arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra in Srinagar on Friday, July 17, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@crpf_srinagar)

J&K: Amarnath Yatra suspended from July 19 due to weather

‘Ramayana’ Pratham Sankalp: Ranbir Kapoor touches Kumar Vishwas, Sunny Deol’s feet at special event

Ranbir Kapoor touches Kumar Vishwas, Sunny Deol’s feet at ‘Ramayana’ Pratham Sankalp