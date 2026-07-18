Ranbir Kapoor touches Kumar Vishwas, Sunny Deol’s feet at ‘Ramayana’ Pratham Sankalp

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, who is gearing up for his upcoming epic film ‘Ramayana’, attended a special event for the film in the national capital on Saturday.

During the event, the actor was seen touching the feet of the Indian poet, Kumar Vishwas and actor Sunny Deol. Ranbir took to the stage and greeted Kumar Vishwas and the senior actor paying his respect to them

Sunny Deol essays the role of Lord Hanuman in the film. The actor appeared sharp with a clean-shaven look.

Meanwhile, Kumar Vishwas is celebrated for making Hindi poetry accessible to younger audiences. He has a charismatic stage presence and a conversational style that resonates with diverse audiences. Beyond literature, he is known for his work in politics. He rose to nationwide prominence during the India Against Corruption movement in 2011.

He was one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) but later distanced himself from active political roles following internal differences. Kumar Vishwas remains a prominent public intellectual, frequently delivering lectures on Indian history, culture, and literature while continuing to write, perform, and engage audiences through books, social media, and public events.

The special event for ‘Ramayana’ was held in the national capital ahead of the film’s trailer launch on July 24. The evening marked Pratham Sankalp, the ceremonial beginning of Ramayana's journey from Bharat to the World.

Pratham Sankalp also marked the first public coming together of the principal cast of Ramayana, a landmark celebration that united generations of Indian cinema around one of India's greatest cultural legacies.

--IANS

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