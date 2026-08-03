August 03, 2026 1:26 PM हिंदी

CNG shortage, high fares disrupts life in Bangladesh

CNG shortage, high fares disrupts life in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Aug 3 (IANS) People in Dhaka and other areas of Bangladesh have been facing hardships as many compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered auto-rickshaws and public transport vehicles have not been operating due to an ongoing gas shortage in the country, local media reported on Monday.

Transport services have been disrupted because vehicles did not receive an adequate gas supply after waiting in long queues for hours, leaving commuters facing problems.

Many vehicle drivers said that they stood in queues late at night until the following morning or even afternoon to get a gas supply, Bangladesh-based leading daily The Dhaka Tribune reported.

Students, office-goers and patients have been facing problems in reaching their destinations on time due to the unavailability of public transport on the roads.

"On other days, I can easily get a CNG by standing on Banasree E-Block Avenue Road. But today, even after waiting for more than 1 hour, I did not find a single empty vehicle," The Dhaka Tribune quoted a commuter as saying.

Commuters even said that many drivers were asking for higher fares as there was a shortage of public transport on the road. They said that auto-rickshaws operating on CNG did not take fare as per meters while contract fares had doubled and, in some cases, tripled.

Meanwhile, transport owners said that more than half of their vehicles were not operating due to a shortage of gas supply, leading to financial losses for both owners and drivers.

The ongoing gas crisis in Bangladesh has reportedly been caused by a fire at a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in Cox's Bazar on July 21, which damaged one of its two boilers and forced the facility to stop operations.

The incident reduced Bangladesh's gas supply to below 2,150 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), down from an average of around 2,700 mmcfd that had been maintained over the past year, despite the national daily demand standing at nearly 3,800 mmcfd, Bangladeshi media outlet United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

The gas supply reduction has also impacted household kitchens, with gas pressure reducing to near zero or flickering feebly in many parts of Dhaka.

Residents in areas like Mirpur, Badda, Kalabagan, Kafrul, Mohammadpur, Kazipara, West Tejturi Bazar and Rampura said that gas stoves remained unlit or unusable for days.

Disruption of regular gas supply has forced many low-income families to build temporary clay stoves and cook with firewood. Others who can afford it have started using expensive electric cookers or LPG cylinders, further increasing their household spending.

--IANS

akl/sd/

LATEST NEWS

Rupee climbs to near one-month peak on lower oil prices, strong inflows

Rupee climbs to near one-month peak on lower crude oil prices

Vismaya Mohanlal's 'Thudakkam' is 2 hrs and 19 minutes long! (Photo: Jude Anthany Joseph/Instagram)

Vismaya Mohanlal's 'Thudakkam' is 2 hrs and 19 minutes long!

CNG shortage, high fares disrupts life in Bangladesh

CNG shortage, high fares disrupts life in Bangladesh

Kareena Kapoor gives a glimpse of her ‘champion son's sporting spirit

Kareena Kapoor gives a glimpse of her ‘champion son's sporting spirit

PoK protesters accuse Pakistani forces of assaulting unarmed civilians; call for UN intervention

PoK protesters accuse Pakistani forces of assaulting unarmed civilians; call for UN intervention

Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister calls on Prez Murmu, discusses ways to deepen bilateral cooperation

Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister calls on Prez Murmu, discusses ways to deepen bilateral cooperation

Karan Wahi: We think we know our biggest fears until we're standing in front of them

Karan Wahi: We think we know our biggest fears until we're standing in front of them

Barkha Singh on working b’day: Feels completely natural to me

Barkha Singh on working b’day: Feels completely natural to me

Markram plays down LSG captaincy talk, says franchise has 'quality leaders'

Markram plays down LSG captaincy talk, says franchise has 'quality leaders'

Muthoot Finance shares tumble over 14 pc after Q1 results

Muthoot Finance shares tumble over 14 pc after Q1 results