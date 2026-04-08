CM Patel meets Commonwealth Sport delegation during first Gujarat visit for 2030 Games

Gandhinagar, April 8 (IANS) A Commonwealth Sport delegation has begun its first official inspection visit to Gujarat to assess preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with site reviews and high-level meetings signalling the start of detailed on-ground planning for the centenary edition of the event.

Led by Commonwealth Sport President Donald Rukare and Chief Executive Katie Sadleir, the five-member team, accompanied by officials of the Indian Olympic Association (IOC) is in the state from April 8 to April 11. The visit marks the first formal review since Ahmedabad was confirmed as host of the 2030 Games.

During the visit, the delegation is scheduled to inspect proposed venues across the host region, including the Narendra Modi Stadium, EKA Arena, the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad, the Vadodara Cricket Stadium, and facilities in Ekta Nagar, including the Statue of Unity, as part of an assessment of readiness and planning.

India was awarded the hosting rights for the Games on November 26 last year, at the General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport in Glasgow, making it the country’s second time hosting the event after the 2010 edition in New Delhi.

The 2030 Games will mark 100 years since the inaugural edition in 1930. The delegation began its programme with a courtesy meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar.

During the meeting, CM Patel said the state government is “committed to organising the centenary Commonwealth Games 2030 in a grand manner through teamwork".

"The effort would be guided by the time-bound, qualitative and effective planning advocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Rukare described the hosting of the Games by Gujarat as a “matter of great pride” and praised PM Modi’s “visionary leadership” and encouragement to sports.

Both Rukare and Sadleir also appreciated the “warm welcome and hospitality” extended to the delegation in Gujarat.

Patel assured the visiting officials and the IOC that the state government would provide all necessary infrastructure and facilities in a timely manner to ensure the successful conduct of the Games.

The Commonwealth Sport leadership invited the chief minister to attend the next Games, scheduled to be held in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2 this year, to observe and study operational planning and execution.

Accepting the invitation, Patel said a Gujarat delegation would attend the event.

Rukare said the 2030 Games should reflect not only sporting excellence but also “cultural vibrancy," expressing eagerness to work collaboratively with Indian stakeholders to deliver a successful centenary edition.

--IANS

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