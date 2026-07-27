CJP warns of renewed agitation over alleged police crackdown on protesters

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday warned that it would resume nationwide protests if the BJP-led Centre fails to provide a written copy of the commitments made under the July 25 agreement that ended its 49-day agitation over the NEET paper leak.

Addressing a joint press conference with Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, CJP leaders alleged that students were being arrested, volunteers harassed, and fresh cases registered despite assurances that all existing FIRs would be withdrawn and no new cases filed.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the organisation would be forced to restart its agitation if the written commitments were not shared by Tuesday. He also reiterated the Centre's reported promise to provide "maximum possible compensation" to the families of NEET paper leak-related suicide victims and to consider the party's five-point examination reform charter.

Earlier in the day, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka alleged on X that the government had completely breached its assurance of no punitive action against protesters. He claimed that hundreds of students had been arrested in Bihar and West Bengal, while volunteers in Delhi and other states were facing surveillance and detention. He demanded the immediate withdrawal of all FIRs and an end to fresh police action.

The development comes only days after the CJP suspended its agitation following three rounds of talks with Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. According to the CJP, the agreement included withdrawal of FIRs, protection from further legal action for protesters, compensation for victims' families, and consideration of examination reforms.

CJP member Ratna Singh alleged that police action had intensified across states, claiming multiple FIRs had been registered in Assam, 11 people arrested in Kolkata, and 86 detained in Bihar.

The organisation also launched "Saakshi," an online platform where protesters can upload videos and photographs documenting alleged police action.

Kapil Sibal announced legal support for affected protesters, pledging Rs 1 crore to establish a nationwide legal assistance platform. Delhi Police was using facial recognition technology to identify protesters, he alleged, raising concerns over surveillance and possible misuse of the technology.

--IANS

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